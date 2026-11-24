The Washington Commanders might be moving quickly to add a controversial wide receiver to their roster, setting up a visit with former NFL All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk on the same day he cleared waivers after his release by the San Francisco 49ers.

“Free-agent WR Brandon Aiyuk is scheduled to visit Wednesday with the Washington Commanders, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Aiyuk and Commanders QB Jayden Daniels played together at Arizona State during the 2019 season.”

“The most logical destination is the first visit for Brandon Aiyuk,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

49ers Released Aiyuk After Years-Long Drama

After two years of drama, the 49ers finally parted ways with Aiyuk on Monday.

“ESPN sources: the 49ers are releasing WR Brandon Aiyuk today,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday. “A first-round pick of San Francisco in 2020, Aiyuk now will move on and wants to resume his career elsewhere after not playing in an NFL game since October 2024 … Aiyuk will be subject to waivers. If and when he clears waivers, he then would become an unrestricted free agent. ‘We are looking forward to finding his next team,’ said his agent Drew Rosenhaus.”

Aiyuk hasn’t played football in two years after a devastating knee injury early in the 2024 regular season and a series of bizarre off-field incidents. He broke off contact with the team early in the 2025 season while going through rehab for his knee.

Part of Aiyuk’s bizarre behavior? Openly pining for a trade to the Commanders, including filming a fake ad to sell season tickets.

Brandon Aiyuk: Elite WR Before Knee Injury

When he signed his contract extension, Aiyuk, 6-foot and 200 pounds, was coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including his only NFL All-Pro season in 2023, with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Through 7 games in 2024, Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards and no touchdowns before a catastrophic knee injury in Week 7, when He tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs.