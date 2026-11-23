The San Francisco 49ers tore through the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 on Sunday night in Mexico City. Brock Purdy picked apart the league’s top-ranked defense with 255 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-26 passing. Mike Evans returned from injury and went for 109 yards. George Kittle caught two scores.

It was the kind of performance that required contributions from everywhere, and Purdy found the right player on nearly every snap. The passing game carried the night while the run game played a supporting role.

After the game, Christian McCaffrey was asked about his quarterback.

What McCaffrey Said

McCaffrey talked about what Purdy does for everyone around him.

“He’s a force multiplier,” McCaffrey said. “He makes everybody better. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with.”

Evans had 109 yards in his first game back. Keenan Allen converted key third downs on the drive that put the game away. Kittle scored twice. Purdy distributed the ball to all of them without hesitation, reading the Vikings’ blitzes and attacking the spaces they left behind.

The Numbers Matched the Words

Purdy was perfect on his first eight throws, piling up 135 yards and two touchdowns before his first incompletion. He completed all but two of his 18 attempts against Minnesota’s blitzes, finishing with a 148.8 rating in those situations. He was sacked just once.

Purdy spoke about the mindset it took to attack a defense built to rattle quarterbacks.

“You have to be aggressive and don’t second guess yourself,” Purdy said. “When you have players that can go get the ball, allow them to go and make plays.”

Final Word for the 49ers

McCaffrey’s words echoed what Mike Evans said in the same room after the same game. Two of the most accomplished offensive players on the roster, both pointing to Purdy.

The 49ers are 9-1. The NFC’s top seed is theirs to lose. And the players who have been around the league the longest keep saying the same thing about the quarterback leading the way.