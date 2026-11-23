The San Francisco 49ers received a major boost offensively with the return of Mike Evans in their 35-10 Week 11 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 22 in Mexico City.

Evans returned to the 49ers lineup after missing the previous three games with right Achilles tendinitis. Moreover, he didn’t show any rust as the veteran wideout recorded six receptions on seven targets for 109 receiving yards and one touchdown.

After the win over the Vikings, George Kittle spoke to Scott Van Pelt of ESPN and shared his thoughts on having Evans back on offense.

“Mike Evans just makes everybody’s job easier because you just know he’s going to be open,” Kittle said postgame. “You know he’s going to catch it and you know he’s going to do something cool.”

Moreover, Kittle shared his thoughts on the offensive weapons that the 49ers offense has at its disposal for Brock Purdy.

“I looked out there on the first third down in the huddle, and it’s Christian McCaffrey, Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and me, and I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m having a great time out here,'” Kittle noted.

“So, it’s so much fun, and I only call Mike Evans Mike Evans. I only call Keenan Allen Keenan Allen. I think they might get annoyed at that, but I’m just going to stay on that. They are balling. It’s just so much fun.”

49ers’ George Kittle on Final Stretch of 2026 Season

The 49ers are in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC; however, San Francisco still has some challenging games on its schedule. Still, the win over Minnesota should show that the Niners can take on any team as they look to be representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.

“November and December football, and January and February, that’s when it gets really spicy,” Kittle said. “This was a great start for us in November, and next week we have an incredibly hard challenge with Seattle coming to us off a bye.

“We’re just going to take it one week at a time, but November and December football, that’s when everything goes into play. We’re looking forward to that challenge week in and week out. I think we’ve got the guys to win some football games here.”

Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy’s Showing Against Vikings D

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy went 21-for-26 on his pass attempts, leading to 255 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 146.0. After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media to share his thoughts on how Purdy handled the Vikings’ defense.

“It seemed like he played a lot better than a lot of other guys have versus [the Vikings’ defense] because not many people play that well against that defense and there’s a reason for that,” Shanahan told reporters postgame. “It’s a huge challenge. It was hard looking at it all week. Brock didn’t get rattled, which he really never does.

“So I think it says a lot about Brock. But what else doesn’t? Brock’s not like it’s something new today to me. Brock’s been like this since day one and has played at a very high level for a number of years now.”