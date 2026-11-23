The San Francisco 49ers dismantled the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 on Sunday night in Mexico City. No team had scored more than 23 against Minnesota’s defense all season. The 49ers put up 28 before halftime.

Brock Purdy was surgical, connecting on 21 of his 26 attempts for 255 yards with three touchdown throws. He was sacked just once against the most blitz-heavy defense in football. George Kittle caught two of those touchdowns. The crowd at Estadio Banorte was overwhelmingly pro-San Francisco, and it felt like a home game from the opening drive.

But the return of one player changed the complexion of the night. And after the game, he made clear exactly what he thinks about the quarterback throwing him the ball.

Evans Did Not Hold Back

Mike Evans missed three games with Achilles tendinitis. In his first game back for the 49ers, he hauled in six receptions for 109 yards and a score. The majority of his production came before halftime, with 91 yards in the opening two quarters. The Vikings had no answer for his route combinations against their blitz packages.

After the game, Evans was asked about Purdy. His response left nothing to interpretation.

“Man, he’s the best player in the game right now,” Evans said. “He’s super dialed in. The way he prepares. The way he competes. He’s tough. I always thought he’s been underrated. His precision. Super smart player.”

Evans also spoke about how it felt to be back on the field for the 49ers in an atmosphere unlike anything he had experienced.

“I feel amazing,” Evans said. “This is one of the best atmospheres I’ve been a part of. Shout out to the Mexico fans.”

Purdy Backed It Up With the Numbers

Purdy did not just survive against Brian Flores’ defense. He attacked it. Purdy opened the game by completing his first eight passes for 135 yards and a pair of scores. He went 16-for-18 when facing Minnesota’s blitz, posting 195 yards and a 148.8 passer rating according to Next Gen Stats.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan gave the game ball to Purdy.

“Our quarterback was unbelievable,” Shanahan said. “You can’t hesitate versus those guys. You got to let it rip. And he continually did that over and over while protecting the ball.”

The 49ers also put together a 98-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter that consumed over seven minutes and effectively ended the game. Keenan Allen came up with a pair of third-down conversions. Deebo Samuel broke free for 20 yards on a reverse. The drive was a statement from an offense operating at full capacity for the first time this season.

Final Word for the 49ers

The 49ers are 9-1. Purdy is playing at an MVP level. And the player with the longest resume on the roster just told everyone what the rest of the league is starting to figure out. Purdy is among the best in the game right now.