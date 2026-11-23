Brock Purdy had the best defense in the NFL on its heels, and the San Francisco 49ers rolled to a 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. The quarterback threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, and he set several records along the way, per Dylan Grausz of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Brock Purdy Beats the Vikings’ Defense

The Vikings came in with the top-ranked defense in the league. Purdy had little trouble with it.

All three of his touchdown passes came in the first half. He is the only quarterback to throw for at least three touchdowns against Minnesota this season. The Vikings had allowed just two passing touchdowns over the previous eight weeks.

His passer rating finished at 146.0. That was the highest rating of any quarterback the Vikings have faced this year. His 96.8 QBR is the highest against Minnesota in the regular season in more than 20 years.

How Purdy Handled the Blitz

Brian Flores loves to send extra rushers, and he did it on 77 percent of Purdy’s dropbacks. That is the highest blitz rate Purdy has seen in his career.

It did not matter. Purdy completed 88.9 percent of his passes against the blitz for 195 yards and two touchdowns. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, that is the highest completion percentage against a Flores-led defense since 2019.

Mike Evans Returns for the San Francisco 49ers

The offense also got a lift from Mike Evans, who was back after missing time with an Achilles injury. He led the team with six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in his first game back.

Purdy and Evans looked like they had not missed a beat. It was a good sign for a passing game that will need both of them down the stretch.

Where Purdy’s Numbers Rank

Purdy is the first 49ers quarterback with back-to-back games of at least 75 percent completions, 250 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 145.0 passer rating.

The league-wide marks are even bigger. His 146.0 rating gave him his 10th career game with a rating of 140 or higher, the most in NFL history. San Francisco is 10-0 in those games.

He also passed Patrick Mahomes for the most games with an 80 percent completion rate, 250 yards and three touchdowns.

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are 9-1, their best start since 2019. The win over the league’s top defense also showed that this offense can handle a lot of different looks.

If Purdy keeps playing like this, he will stay in the MVP conversation, and San Francisco will remain one of the teams to beat in the NFC.