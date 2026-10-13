49ers Urged to Make ‘Reckless’ Trade for $130 Million WR

The San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver depth chart is starting to read like a who’s who of mediocrity.

Sure, Mike Evans is coming off his best game as a 49ers (7 catches, 113 yards, one touchdown). But the players behind him — Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins — should cause some serious concern for head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The team does have some options on the practice squad — Xavier Smith, Malik Turner, Wesley Grimes, Will Pauling — but none of them are long-term solutions either.

With Deebo Samuel now expected to miss multiple games with a hamstring injury, it would behoove the 49ers to trade for another wide receiver who can step in immediately and make an impact.

49ers Insider Wants a Splashy WR Trade

During an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams,” Rob Guerrera, host of the “Gold Standard 49ers Podcast” and ESPN Radio host, suggested 49ers general manager John Lynch should get proactive.

Guerrera proposed the 49ers make a blockbuster trade offer to the New York Jets for former Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

From Guerrera’s interview with Adams:

“Hell yeah they should get aggressive — what are they waiting for?” Guerrera said. “You’re 5-0, you control the division now, you desperately need a wide receiver — I’m sorry, Jacob Cowing ain’t it, OK. You can’t just sit and wait and hope. Brandin Cooks stinks. I know he had a touchdown yesterday, but he doesn’t block anybody — they need somebody.

“Now is the time to be aggressive, almost recklessly aggressive. This is Year 10 of Shanahan and Lynch. You could say, ‘Well, we’ve got to save our draft picks.’ For what? Draft picks, the goal of those is to get you a Super Bowl down the line. Well, how about a Super Bowl this year? Give me one of those.

“I would call the Jets up. Where are the Jets going? Nowhere fast. That’s where the Jets are going. It’s October — shocker the Jets’ season is over. What do you want for Garrett Wilson? You want a first-round pick? Let’s talk about it. Go get aggressive and get somebody else out there. Now is the time. What’s the argument against it?”

The 49ers Clearly Need to Add Another WR

Adding Wilson would certainly shake things up.

The 26-year-old receiver, who signed a four-year, $130 million deal with the Jets last July, currently leads New York in every receiving category including catches (31), yards (374), and touchdowns (3).

Sure, New York has invested a lot in Wilson, but the Jets are clearly a team that’s at least a few years away from being competitive again, and they don’t have a franchise QB.

If the 49ers offered their first-round pick in the 2027 draft, which is supposed to be loaded with Round 1 talent, plus another sweetener like a 2028 second- or third-rounder, the Jets could use that draft capital (along with their three other 2027 first-round picks) to jumpstart their rebuild.

Other WRs who could make sense for San Francisco include Cleveland’s Jerry Jeudy and Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., though Guerrera thinks they should aim higher.

“Go get someone that maybe you don’t think is available,” Guerrera added. “Everybody is available for the right price. That’s what I mean when I say be reckless. Yeah, maybe you’ll overpay a little, but go get somebody who’s d*** good. Call Washington. What’s up with Terry McLaurin? Be aggressive and call every single general manager and see who’s out there.”