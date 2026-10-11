49ers Star LB Dre Greenlaw Facing Big NFL Punishment After Ejection vs. Seahawks

AA week after Dre Greenlaw drew scrutiny for his antics against the Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers linebacker found himself ejected for stirring up controversy again, this time against the Seattle Seahawks.

With about six minutes remaining in the second quarter, Greenlaw chased Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold out of bounds on a scramble. Greenlaw gave Darnold an extra shove near the sideline, drawing a penalty.

But the situation quickly escalated.

After landing among Seahawks players and personnel, Greenlaw began exchanging words with Seattle’s sideline. During the confrontation, Greenlaw headbutted Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV, prompting officials to eject him from the game.

The incident leaves the 49ers without one of their most important defensive players and raises another question: Will Greenlaw face additional punishment from the NFL?

Fox Sports’ Kevin Burkhardt called Greenlaw headbutting Jones “crazy.” Video of Greenlaw’s ejection showed just how “crazy” it was.

Another look at the late hit by Dre Greenlaw that drew a 15-yard penalty and Greenlaw's head-butt of Ernest Jones IV that got him booted from the game. Jones was wiping his face with a towel for several minutes afterward. https://t.co/42SGzE1UOW — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 11, 2026

Dre Greenlaw Faces Possible NFL Fine, Suspension After Seahawks Ejection

Greenlaw’s ejection might not be the end of his punishment.

The NFL can impose fines for various forms of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct, even when officials have already penalized or ejected a player during a game.

According to the NFL’s published 2026 fine schedule, fighting carries a fine of $41,907 for a first offense and $83,815 for a second offense.

Other relevant categories include striking an opponent, which carries a first-offense fine of $12,537, and unsportsmanlike conduct, which carries a first-offense fine of $14,926.

Whether Greenlaw’s headbutt qualifies as fighting, striking or another violation will be determined by the league’s disciplinary review. The published fine amounts are guidelines, not confirmation of what Greenlaw will pay.

A suspension is also possible for flagrant conduct, although an ejection does not automatically trigger a suspension for the following game.

Greenlaw’s previous disciplinary incidents give the NFL additional history to consider. For the 49ers, any suspension would carry a greater consequence than another financial penalty, potentially leaving San Francisco without a starting linebacker beyond Sunday’s game.

Greenlaw Was Already Fined for Broncos Incident

The ejection comes just one week after Greenlaw was penalized financially for his actions against his former team.

Greenlaw was fined $11,941 for taunting the Denver Broncos’ sideline during San Francisco’s October 4 victory.

The linebacker repeatedly exchanged words with Broncos personnel, including head coach Sean Payton. Following the game, teammate Fred Warner had to redirect Greenlaw away from another confrontation with Payton.

Greenlaw’s frustration stemmed partly from his departure from Denver, where he played the 2025 season before returning to San Francisco. He subsequently expressed displeasure with how Payton handled their relationship and his release.

Greenlaw nevertheless turned in an impressive performance, recording 12 tackles and helping the 49ers secure a 24-14 victory.

The latest incident presents a different problem for San Francisco. Against Denver, Greenlaw’s emotions largely accompanied a productive defensive performance. Against Seattle, those emotions resulted in his removal before halftime.

Dre Greenlaw Has Been Ejected Multiple Times Before

Sunday’s confrontation is not Greenlaw’s first experience with an early trip to the locker room.

In November 2022, Greenlaw was ejected from a game against the Los Angeles Chargers after a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Justin Herbert. The NFL subsequently fined him $10,609.

Another notable incident occurred on December 3, 2023, against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty for a tackle on receiver DeVonta Smith near Philadelphia’s sideline, Greenlaw became involved in a confrontation with Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro.

Greenlaw made contact with DiSandro’s face during the exchange, leading officials to eject him. DiSandro was also removed from the sideline, and the NFL later fined Greenlaw $10,927 for his hit on Smith.

The similarities to Sunday’s incident are difficult to ignore. Both confrontations began near an opposing team’s sideline following a physical play, and both ended with Greenlaw being disqualified.

Greenlaw’s aggressive style has long been part of his value to San Francisco’s defense. But after two controversial incidents in consecutive weeks, the 49ers now have another disciplinary situation to address.

The NFL’s next decision will determine whether Greenlaw’s latest outburst costs him anything beyond the remainder of Sunday’s game.