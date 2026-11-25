A massive NFC West showdown awaits Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, where the Seattle Seahawks will travel to face the red-hot San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco is coming off a dominant 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, while Seattle enjoyed a bye week.

The Seahawks enter the matchup at 6-4 and need a win to keep pace in the NFC playoff picture. They’ve won their last two games with Drew Lock starting at quarterback as Sam Darnold continues to recover from quad and rib injuries.

49ers Learn Who Seahawks Plan to Start at QB

On Tuesday, however, the 49ers seemingly learned who Seattle plans to start at quarterback Sunday, and it won’t be Lock.

Instead, barring an unforeseen setback, Darnold is expected to return and reclaim his starting role, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport.

Darnold returned to practice Tuesday. If he continues to progress throughout the week, he should be ready to go against San Francisco.

Rap: Sam Darnold (quad, ribs) expected to return in Week 12, barring an unforeseen setback. https://t.co/3jBsBOMwgn — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 24, 2026

Darnold’s 2026 Season With Seahawks

After suffering an injury in Week 1, Darnold has played through it at times but hasn’t put together the best 2026 campaign following Seattle’s Super Bowl victory.

Darnold is 3-4 as a starter and has completed just 60.2% of his passes for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

His struggles have sparked some debate about whether Lock should get the starting nod moving forward. However, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald made it clear that Darnold remains his guy.

49ers Beat Seahawks in First Meeting

San Francisco defeated Seattle on the road back on Oct. 11, winning 32-29, and Darnold struggled against the 49ers defense.

He completed 18-of-29 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in that matchup.

If the 49ers win Sunday, they’ll put the NFC West in a chokehold. They would take a four-game lead over Seattle and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.