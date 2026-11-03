Ex-49ers WR Sends 7-Word Message After Suffering Devastating Injury

While the San Francisco 49ers didn’t take the field in Week 8 as they were on their bye after a 6-1 start to the season, they still got some bad news on a former player.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who spent five seasons in San Francisco, including four consecutive years to begin his career, sustained a devastating injury that will end his 2026 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bourne, who was in his first year with the Cardinals after leaving the 49ers in 2025, fractured his tibia. Fortunately, the injury does not require surgery, but it still carries a recovery timeline of roughly three months, which would be too late for him to return.

Source: Cardinals WR Kendrick Bourne has a fractured tibia that does not require surgery but will sideline him three months and end his season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2026

Bourne Sends 7-Word Message After Injury News

Following the news that his season was over, Bourne took to social media to share a seven-word message, making it clear that he’s determined to come back stronger after a full recovery ahead of the 2027 season.

“I’ll be back stronger! I love adversity!” Bourne posted on X.

I’ll be back stronger! I love adversity! — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@KendrickBourne_) November 3, 2026

49ers Fans Show Support to Bourne

Several 49ers fans flooded Bourne’s comment section with support for their former wide receiver.

“Sole, get well uce. Niner faithful,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Much love from your Niners family, speedy recovery, KB! May God continue to bless you and your family!”

Another person wrote, “Us Niners fans had genuine sadness in our hearts when we saw the news man.”

“Gutted for you man. Wish we had kept you in SF. Heal up,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “hell yeah KB! Still nothing but love from the faithful.”

Bourne’s Time With 49ers

Making his NFL debut in 2017, Bourne had a productive four-year stretch in San Francisco before joining the New England Patriots, where he spent four consecutive seasons.

However, Bourne returned to the 49ers in 2025 for one season before ultimately signing with the Cardinals this past offseason.

He appeared in 74 games over his five seasons in San Francisco, recording 174 receptions for 2,320 yards and 11 touchdowns.