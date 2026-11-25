One of the biggest games of this stacked football week will take place Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium, where the Seattle Seahawks will travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in a massive NFC West showdown.

The first meeting between these teams went right down to the wire, with San Francisco coming away with a 32-29 victory.

The 49ers are looking to stay hot and pick up their 10th win, while Seattle hopes to keep pace in the division and make up some ground with a 6-4 record entering Sunday.

One question heading into the matchup has been who will call the game for FOX, especially with the network’s lead crew also handling Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Fox Sports Makes Tom Brady Decision

Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt and Erin Andrews will be in Dallas for Thursday’s Eagles-Cowboys game, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Yet, FOX has the crew pulling double duty this week. The network revealed Tuesday that Brady, Burkhardt and Andrews will also travel to San Francisco on Sunday to call the Seahawks-49ers matchup.

Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt will call the 49ers vs. Seahawks game on Sunday https://t.co/ATNwGyQnye — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 24, 2026

Brady has already called two 49ers games this season, and Sunday’s matchup will mark his third. San Francisco won both of those previous meetings.

The most recent came in Week 10, when the 49ers escaped with a 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The other was their first meeting against Seattle.

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco controls its own destiny and currently has a chokehold on the NFC West.

However, the 49ers still have work to do if they want to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Several teams in the NFC North remain in contention, including clubs with 8-2 and 7-3 records.

San Francisco is coming off a dominant win over one of those NFC North teams, as the 49ers blew out the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 last Sunday night in Mexico City.