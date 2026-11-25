Colton McKivitz is out for the season, but he is not backing down. The right tackle for the San Francisco 49ers shared a message on Instagram after surgery on his ankle, along with a photo from his hospital bed.

What Colton McKivitz Wrote

In the photo, McKivitz is smiling and giving two thumbs up. A cast covers his left leg, and he is wearing a Forty Niners Equipment shirt.

The caption was short and direct. “Never out of the fight. Chase the chaos,” he wrote, as shared on X by Coach Yac.

He went on to explain what the game means to him. “Everything in life is an opportunity to discover what you’re made of. Football is that game.”

Then he made a promise. “This won’t be my excuse. I will chase the fight. Love this game, my family, my brothers, and my God.”

How the Injury Happened

The injury came in the second quarter of the 49ers’ 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. McKivitz was carted off after his left leg got caught under several players at the end of a Christian McCaffrey run.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said it is a broken and dislocated left ankle, and the team announced on Monday that it ends McKivitz’s season.

“We think it’s broken and dislocated, similar to probably Fred’s last year, so that was really crushing,” Shanahan said after the game. “Colton’s had an unbelievable year. We care about all our guys, but it was tough to see Colton go down like that.”

Shanahan was talking about linebacker Fred Warner, who dealt with the same injury last season. Rookie defensive tackle Gracen Halton lost his season to it just two weeks ago.

What McKivitz Meant to the San Francisco 49ers

The loss hurts because of how reliable McKivitz has been. He played every offensive snap for the 49ers this season. Before the Vikings game, he had the longest active streak among tackles without allowing a quarterback hit, at 270 snaps, per PFF.

His teammates felt it right away. “He’s one of the heart and souls of this team. He is the standard and we’re gonna miss him,” McCaffrey said after the game.

McKivitz is a fifth-round pick from 2020 and is in his seventh NFL season.

Who Steps In at Right Tackle

The next man up is Vederian Lowe. The backup swing tackle came in after McKivitz went down, and Shanahan has full trust in him.

“That’s why we brought Vederian here,” Shanahan said. “He’s played a lot of football, and he stepped up really big in that game. He’s going to continue to do that the rest of this year for us.”

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are 9-1, and the offense kept rolling after McKivitz left the game. They host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 29.

For McKivitz, the focus now turns to recovery, with the goal of getting back on the field next season.