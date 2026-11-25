Nick Bosa does not hand out praise lightly, and he does not ignore the flaws either. After the San Francisco 49ers rolled to a 35-10 win in Mexico City, Bosa said this team belongs among the best he has played on. He also said they have plenty left to fix, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Bosa Gives the San Francisco 49ers a High Grade

Bosa kept his first answer short. “Yes, I do,” he told Breer by text, agreeing that this is one of the best teams he has played on.

Then he got specific. “But I think we have a lot of growth left on the defensive side,” Bosa said.

The Offense Through Bosa’s Eyes

Bosa has a good seat for this. He watches the offense from the sideline every week, and he did not hold back on what he sees.

“Unlimited weapons on offense and Brock [Purdy] is playing out of this world,” he said. Quarterback Brock Purdy and the offense put up 35 points against a Minnesota Vikings defense that came in as the best in the NFL. The win moved San Francisco to 9-1 and stretched its winning streak to three games.

Where the San Francisco 49ers Can Still Improve

The weak spot is the one Bosa knows best. The 49ers rank 30th in the NFL in sacks, and the pass defense has been inconsistent.

Bosa pointed to that when he said, “Pass rush and coverage will improve.” The run defense is a different story. “Stopping the run is really good now,” he said, and the unit is near the top of the league in both total defense and rushing defense.

The Super Bowl Resume Behind the Words

Bosa is not guessing. He has played in two Super Bowls with the 49ers, in the 2019 and 2023 seasons. San Francisco lost both, but they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC each time.

That is why his comparison matters. “Defensive line depth is similar to 2019,” he said. “Just need to keep elevating.”

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

The schedule does not let up. The 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 29, at Levi’s Stadium.

That game gives Bosa and the defense a chance to start showing the growth he is talking about.