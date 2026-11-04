Ian Rapoport Gives Update on WR Who Rejected Trade to San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have already made one blockbuster trade ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, acquiring DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts.

It also appears they nearly completed another major move, which came to light over the weekend.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that the 49ers were working on a deal to bring back former wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who’s currently with the Minnesota Vikings.

The two sides seemingly had a deal in place, but it hinged on whether Jennings wanted to return to San Francisco. He ultimately rejected the idea, and the trade fell through.

Ian Rapoport Gives Update on Jennings Situation

During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, ESPN’s Ian Rapoport offered his perspective on the situation and addressed whether he believed Glazer’s report was accurate. He seemed hesitant to confirm that Jennings rejected the trade.

“I know there was definitely talk between the two sides,” Rapoport said. “I know that there was a time that I thought a deal was gonna get done. Thought it was gonna happen. I had a nice tweet ready and then it fell apart. I haven’t definitively heard that it was Jennings scuttling it. That would seem a little odd to me, but I guess it’s possible.”

“I know there was definitely talks between the 49ers and Vikings about Jauan Jennings.. I thought the deal was gonna get done but then it fell a part” ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive https://t.co/IzQ7ayP1Q6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 3, 2026

Jennings’ Time With the 49ers

Now in his first season with the Vikings, Jennings has been a nonfactor in their offense despite arriving as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

That makes it surprising that he would reportedly turn down a return to San Francisco, where he spent the first five years of his NFL career and found considerable success in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

During his time with the 49ers, Jennings played in 75 games and recorded 210 receptions for 2,581 yards and 22 touchdowns.