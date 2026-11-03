49ers Get Injury Timeline Update on Talented Rookie WR

If one player won training camp for the San Francisco 49ers, it was 2nd-round pick and rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, who went from a highly questionable selection that high in the draft to earning a starting spot for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately for Stribling and the 49ers, he suffered a severe ankle injury in Week 1 that required surgery to repair the deltoid ligament — whatever that is — but it’s cost him almost his entire rookie season.

The key word there: almost.

The latest news on Stribling is good, and it appears he’s on track for a late-season return and could be an incredible weapon for the 49ers down the stretch.

“One notable sight from the 49ers’ open locker room today: De’Zhaun Stribling walking around without crutches or any sort of brace/support on his lower leg,” The Athletic’s Matt Barrows wrote on X on Monday.

“De’Zhaun Stribling likely won’t return to live reps until December (Week 13-15 range),” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Great to hear he’s out of the boot + off crutches. Needs to ramp up agility, loading capacity, and sharp change of direction ability. A lot to do in the next 5-6 weeks.”

Stribling’s Rare Combination of Size & Speed

If Stribling is right, his combination of size and speed could take the offense to another level — he’s 6-foot-3, 206 pounds, and ran the 40-yard dash in a stunning 4.36 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Friendly reminder, De’Zhaun Stribling will return this season and the 49ers will be even more explosive on offense,” Coach Yac wrote on their official X account.

Stribling, the No. 33 overall pick in the 2nd round, led the 49ers with 7 receptions for 63 yards in a 19-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener. He did so on just 8 targets, and had all 7 receptions in the 1st half.

CBS Sports NFL reporters John Breech and Zachary Pereles singled out Stribling as 1 of the NFL’s “Biggest Winners” after the 1st round of preseason games.

NFL Draft Expert Tabbed Stribling for 2nd Round

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly projected Stribling as a 2nd-round pick in his pre-draft evaluation — just not the very 1st pick of the 2nd round.

Part of the hesitancy to draft Stribling so high was that he never had a true breakout season in 3 college stops at Washington State, Oklahoma State, and Ole Miss.

After the NFL Scouting Combine, a lot of those concerns went out the window.

“The Niners didn’t just need a receiver, they needed to add some juice to that room after finishing last season without a single offensive player breaking the 20 mph mark with the ball in his hands, according to NFL Next Gen Stats,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on April 25. “Stribling should help in that regard after running a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine. That speed should help him get on the field right away even if he’s not a day one starter.”