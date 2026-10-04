49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Surpasses Franchise Legend With Historic Milestone

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan officially moved past one of the most important figures in franchise history on Sunday.

With the 49ers’ Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos, Shanahan coached his 167th game for San Francisco, including the postseason. That moved him past legendary former head coach Bill Walsh, who coached 166 games for the organization.

The 49ers celebrated the achievement on social media shortly before kickoff, writing, “Congrats, Coach,” alongside a graphic commemorating Shanahan’s new franchise record.

Shanahan entered Sunday with a 94-72 combined record as San Francisco’s head coach. His 167th game comes during his 10th season with the organization after the 49ers hired him in 2017.

Kyle Shanahan Passes Bill Walsh in 49ers History

Passing Walsh carries considerably more significance than merely moving into first place on a longevity list.

Walsh coached the 49ers from 1979 through 1988 and transformed the franchise into an NFL powerhouse, winning three Super Bowls and compiling a 92-59-1 regular-season record. He went another 10-4 in the postseason, giving him 102 total victories with San Francisco.

Shanahan’s tenure has not yet produced the championship that defined Walsh’s run, but he has taken San Francisco to two Super Bowls and established the 49ers as a perennial NFC contender during much of his tenure.

Shanahan entered Sunday with an 85-67 regular-season record and a 9-5 postseason mark. His 94 combined victories rank behind Walsh’s 102 and George Seifert’s franchise-leading 108.

That means another significant 49ers coaching milestone could eventually be within reach. Shanahan entered Week 4 only eight victories behind Walsh and 14 behind Seifert.

Shanahan’s Record Comes Against a Fitting Opponent

There is another layer to Shanahan reaching the milestone against Denver.

His father, Mike Shanahan, spent 14 seasons as the Broncos’ head coach and led Denver to consecutive Super Bowl championships following the 1997 and 1998 seasons. Before taking over in Denver, the elder Shanahan also served as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator from 1992 through 1994 and was part of San Francisco’s most recent Super Bowl championship team.

Kyle Shanahan now owns a piece of 49ers history himself.

The next major benchmark remains the one that has eluded him through his f