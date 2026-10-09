49ers Make NFL History for First Time in 21 Years Ahead of Seahawks Game

The San Francisco 49ers have made an unexpected piece of NFL history, and the timing couldn’t be much better.

Through four games, the undefeated 49ers have yet to surrender a single sack of quarterback Brock Purdy, accomplishing something the NFL hasn’t seen in more than two decades.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the New York Post, San Francisco is the first team since Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts in 2005 to open a season with four consecutive games without allowing a sack.

Just five teams have accomplished the feat since sacks began being tracked in 1963.

And while the remarkable streak reflects San Francisco’s offensive improvement, Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks presents an especially daunting challenge.

Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch Credit 49ers Offensive Line for Historic Start

San Francisco’s offensive line entered the season with legitimate questions. Four games later, the group has become one of the team’s biggest strengths.

Left tackle Trent Williams, left guard Connor Colby, center Jake Brendel, right guard Dominick Puni and right tackle Colton McKivitz have helped keep Purdy upright throughout the team’s undefeated start.

Even head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted he didn’t anticipate this kind of success.

“It starts with the O-Line, but collectively it’s been a huge deal and definitely wasn’t expecting to do that all the way up until now,” Shanahan said, according to the New York Post.

General manager John Lynch credited the offensive line’s experience together during his Thursday appearance on KNBR.

“And all these guys have played a lot of football, but they got to play a lot of football together,” Lynch said.

“I will acknowledge I think they’ve elevated their game and I think they’ll have to.”

The turnaround is particularly noteworthy given the concerns surrounding San Francisco’s offensive line before the season.

In August, Bay Area reporter Tim Kawakami identified the unit as a significant concern, pointing to uncertainty at left guard and Puni’s health during an appearance on 95.7 The Game.

Those questions haven’t merely been answered. The group has helped San Francisco accomplish something no other NFL team has managed in 21 years.

Brock Purdy’s Sack-Free Streak Faces Major Seahawks Test

The offensive line deserves plenty of credit, but Purdy has also played a central role in the historic achievement.

His ability to recognize pressure, escape collapsing pockets and get the ball out quickly has prevented several potential sacks.

Shanahan explained the delicate balance his quarterback must maintain.

“There’s certain times you’ve got to hang in there and really let something develop and take a hit as you throw,” Shanahan said. “And there’s times you’ve got to give up on something and make the play.”

That judgment has helped Purdy remain sack-free through four games, but Seattle’s defense represents a different kind of challenge.

The Seahawks pressured Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on 55% of his dropbacks in Week 4, according to an analysis by Field Gulls.

More troubling for San Francisco is what happened the last two times these rivals met.

Seattle held the 49ers without a touchdown in consecutive January meetings, including a 41-6 playoff demolition that ended San Francisco’s season.

Shanahan acknowledged his difficulty solving Mike Macdonald’s defense this week, as detailed by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Seahawks’ ability to generate pressure without sacrificing coverage makes them particularly dangerous against an offense that has thrived on Purdy finding open receivers.

And maintaining the sack-free streak won’t be San Francisco’s only concern.

Seattle has already demonstrated it can completely disrupt Shanahan’s offense without necessarily needing to bring down the quarterback on every possession.

49ers Have Opportunity to Prove Offensive Improvement Is Real

The 49ers’ offensive resurgence has helped produce a 4-0 record, but their success against Seattle will provide a stronger indication of how much the team has improved.

San Francisco’s offense managed just nine combined points in its final two meetings with the Seahawks last season.

This year’s group enters Sunday’s contest with considerably more momentum, including a 24-14 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

The 49ers rushed for 140 yards against Denver, while Purdy connected with George Kittle on a 56-yard touchdown that helped put the game away.

That balance will be crucial against Seattle.

Lynch emphasized how the running game contributes to protecting Purdy by keeping the offense out of unfavorable passing situations.

“It’s how you’re running the ball on first and second down so that we’re in advantageous third downs,” Lynch said.

The historic sack-free streak may eventually end. But San Francisco has a more pressing objective Sunday: proving its improved protection and offensive execution can finally overcome a Seahawks defense that dominated the rivalry’s most recent meetings.

For a team seeking revenge against the defending Super Bowl champio