49ers Star Mike Evans Gets Big Injury News After Painful Scenes

The San Francisco 49ers have received a major injury boost ahead of Sunday’s NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

Star wide receiver Mike Evans has no injury designation for Sunday’s game, despite missing practice Thursday while continuing to recover from a painful rib injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Friday, October 9, confirming that Evans had been removed from the final injury report. The development represents a significant turnaround after the veteran receiver played through considerable discomfort in San Francisco’s Week 4 victory over the Denver Broncos.

It also comes just one day after Evans’ absence from practice raised renewed concerns about his availability.

The undefeated 49ers will now enter their matchup with Seattle expecting to have one of quarterback Brock Purdy’s most important receiving weapons available.

Mike Evans Played Through Significant Pain Against Broncos

Evans’ apparent clearance is particularly encouraging considering the severity of the pain he experienced over the previous two weeks.

The 33-year-old initially suffered his rib injury during San Francisco’s Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Evans went down in the second quarter after running a route, dropping to a knee and crying out in pain before eventually leaving the field on a cart.

He later described the sensation in graphic terms.

“It felt like somebody stabbed me in my chest,” Evans said.

Despite the injury, Evans managed to suit up against Denver the following week, reportedly wearing additional protection over his ribs.

His condition was concerning enough that head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted he had doubted whether the receiver could play.

“The way he was at walk-through on Friday, I knew how much pain he was in,” Shanahan said after the Broncos game, according to Niners Nation.

“But he never grimaced, never changed his stride. It was really, really impressive today what he did.”

Evans finished the 24-14 victory with five receptions for 76 yards, making a meaningful contribution despite his injury.

His status became a concern again this week when he was limited Wednesday before sitting out Thursday’s practice entirely.

However, Friday’s injury report suggests that the decision to hold Evans out Thursday may have been part of the team’s effort to manage his recovery.

Although his absence from the final injury report is a positive development, it does not necessarily mean Evans is completely free of discomfort.

Is Mike Evans Playing? 49ers Need Him Against Seahawks Defense

Getting Evans back without an injury designation is particularly important given the matchup awaiting San Francisco.

The 49ers enter Sunday’s game at 4-0, with the 3-1 Seahawks standing between them and another important NFC West victory.

Seattle boasts one of the NFL’s toughest defensive units, making Evans’ presence especially valuable for Purdy and Shanahan.

The veteran receiver gives San Francisco a physical, experienced target capable of winning contested catches and challenging defenses downfield.

His availability also provides some continuity for an offense that has already dealt with multiple injuries this season.

And with starting fullback Kyle Juszczyk unavailable, Shanahan will need to adjust elements of his offensive personnel packages.

Having Evans available alongside George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey gives the 49ers considerably more flexibility as they prepare to face a division rival.

Nick Bosa, Kyle Juszczyk Ruled Out Against Seahawks

Evans’ encouraging news comes alongside less favorable developments for several of his teammates.

Schefter reported Friday that defensive end Nick Bosa and fullback Kyle Juszczyk have both been ruled out against Seattle.

Bosa continues to recover from calf and knee issues that have sidelined him in recent weeks.

Juszczyk, meanwhile, suffered a hyperextended knee and bone bruise during San Francisco’s victory over Denver.

Safety Marques Sigle and defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. have also been ruled out, while cornerback Upton Stout and defensive end Mykel Williams are questionable.

The injuries leave San Francisco facing another difficult test of its depth.

Nevertheless, Evans’ clearance provides some welcome good news for a 49ers team looking to remain undefeated and strengthen its position atop the NFC West.