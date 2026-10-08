49ers Star Mike Evans Gets Concerning Injury News Before Seahawks Game

The undefeated San Francisco 49ers received another concerning injury update involving star wide receiver Mike Evans ahead of their NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

Evans did not participate in Thursday’s practice because of a rib injury, one day after being listed as a limited participant.

The development raises questions about the veteran receiver’s availability for Sunday’s game in Seattle, although there are encouraging signs that he intends to play.

According to 49ers reporters Matt Barrows and Nick Wagoner, Evans was spotted working on the side during Thursday’s session. Barrows reported that the receiver was running at full speed away from the team’s regular practice activities.

Evans has been dealing with the injury since San Francisco’s Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Will Mike Evans Play Against the Seahawks?

Despite Thursday’s absence, Evans has already demonstrated an ability to play through his rib injury.

The 33-year-old caught five passes for 76 yards in San Francisco’s 24-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on October 4, leading the team in receiving yards despite visibly struggling with discomfort.

The injury was serious enough that 49ers general manager John Lynch initially believed Evans would miss the Denver game.

During an October 8 appearance on KNBR, Lynch recalled being told by the team’s medical staff that Evans would have difficulty playing. But when Lynch approached the receiver about getting healthy for Seattle, Evans had other plans.

“He’s like, ‘No, I’m playing this week,'” Lynch recalled.

Lynch added that the 49ers had to be careful not to place Evans in a dangerous position, but he praised the receiver’s determination to compete through the pain.

“I also don’t think we win that game without Mike Evans and his contribution,” Lynch said.

That history provides some reassurance following Thursday’s injury report.

Evans has recorded 17 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns through San Francisco’s first four games, establishing himself as an important weapon in Brock Purdy’s offense.

The 49ers have yet to issue Evans a final game designation for Seattle. Friday’s practice report should provide greater clarity about his availability.

Nick Bosa Among Several 49ers Still Missing Practice

Evans was not the only notable absence from Thursday’s practice.

Defensive end Nick Bosa remained sidelined with knee and calf injuries, while fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee), safety Marques Sigle (ankle) and defensive tackle James Thompson (ankle) also missed practice.

Bosa was spotted doing individual work on the side Thursday, but his outlook for the Seahawks game remains unfavorable.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that the team hopes to have Bosa back before its bye week, although a return date has not been established.

Juszczyk is also expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a knee injury against Denver. His absence presents another challenge for an offense preparing to face Seattle’s formidable defensive front.

There was some positive news.

Cornerback Upton Stout returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday while wearing a non-contact jersey after missing Wednesday’s session with a shoulder injury.

Defensive end Mykel Williams remained limited as he works toward his potential season debut following an ACL injury. Shanahan expressed optimism about Williams’ availability against Seattle.

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw all returned to full participation Thursday after receiving rest days Wednesday.

The 49ers enter Sunday’s matchup with a 4-0 record, but their injury situation threatens to complicate one of their biggest early-season tests.

And with Evans already playing through considerable pain, San Francisco has reason to be cautious with its leading wide receiver.

His participation Friday will be one of the team’s most important developments to watch before kickoff.