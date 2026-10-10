49ers Activate Former First-Round Pick in Major Boost Before Seahawks Game

The San Francisco 49ers are getting one of their most promising young defenders back at an ideal time.

On Saturday, October 10, the 49ers officially activated defensive end Mykel Williams, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Williams, who suffered a torn ACL last November, is now cleared to make his 2026 season debut against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The team also removed his questionable game designation, confirming a significant development for San Francisco’s injury-depleted defensive line.

The announcement comes ahead of a crucial NFC West showdown between the undefeated 49ers (4-0) and the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks (3-1).

And with Nick Bosa sidelined, Williams’ return takes on even greater importance.

Mykel Williams Gives 49ers Much-Needed Defensive Reinforcement

Williams hasn’t played since November 2, 2025, when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the New York Giants.

The former Georgia standout appeared in nine games during his rookie campaign, recording 20 tackles and one sack before the injury cut his first NFL season short.

His return gives defensive coordinator Raheem Morris another option along a defensive front that has been decimated by injuries.

Bosa has already been ruled out against Seattle with a knee/calf injury, while defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. will also miss the matchup with an ankle injury.

San Francisco has also been without Alfred Collins, who suffered a season-ending knee injury, and C.J. West, who landed on injured reserve in September.

That makes Williams’ activation particularly significant.

At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, Williams offers versatility along the defensive front, with the ability to contribute against the run and provide additional pass-rushing depth.

Morris expressed excitement about Williams’ impending return during his October 8 press conference.

“He’s big, he gives us a lot of energy, gives a lot of juice,” Morris said, adding that he was excited to see Williams back on the field.

Williams’ return doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll immediately assume a full workload after nearly a year away. But for a defense that has spent the opening month compensating for injuries, simply having another talented body available represents progress.

49ers Make Additional Roster Moves Before Seahawks Game

Williams wasn’t the only defensive lineman involved in Saturday’s roster announcement.

The 49ers also signed veteran Ogbo Okoronkwo to their practice squad and immediately elevated him for Sunday’s game.

That move comes just one day after San Francisco released Okoronkwo from its active roster.

The 31-year-old appeared in all four games for San Francisco this season, making one start and recording two tackles and one sack.

San Francisco also elevated tight end Jack Stoll from the practice squad.

The transactions give the 49ers additional depth as they prepare for one of their most important early-season games.

For Williams, however, the stakes extend beyond Sunday’s matchup.

San Francisco invested the 11th overall pick in the former Georgia standout, envisioning him as a long-term building block for its defensive front.

His rookie season offered only a glimpse of that potential before the ACL injury interrupted his development.

Now, Williams has an opportunity to restart that trajectory against the same team that ended San Francisco’s playoff run last January.

With Bosa unavailable and Seattle presenting a major divisional test, the timing couldn’t be much better for Williams to make his return.