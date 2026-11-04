All-Pro WR Brandon Aiyuk Will Return to 49ers on Friday: Report

Well, this could be a little awkward.

Just over a year after cutting off contact with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will return to the team on Friday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has turned in paperwork to be reinstated, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Aiyuk, who currently is on San Francisco’s Reserve/Left Squad list, will be reporting to the 49ers’ training facility Friday afternoon, per Drew Rosenhaus. ‘Brandon is healthy and ready to get back on the field,’ Rosenhaus said. Once Brandon Aiyuk officially reports back to the 49ers, the organization’s options are to keep him under his current contract, release him or potentially find a trade partner before Tuesday’s deadline.”

Aiyuk hasn’t played in over two years, since he suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Week 7 of the 2024 regular season — after the 49ers signed him to a 4-year, $120 million contract extension.

The NFL trade deadline is November 10.

“The move Brandon Aiyuk could’ve made months ago to force the 49ers’ hand,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Now finally headed to the facility. Kyle Shanahan was asked in September if Aiyuk was an option and he said no. So this will seemingly result in Aiyuk’s release.”

“49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk has filed for reinstatement and is prepared to report to the team’s facility on Friday,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “Once he does, San Francisco can’t turn him away. The options are to keep him, cut him or somehow find a trade.”

Relationship Between Aiyuk, 49ers Disintegrated

When he signed his contract extension, Aiyuk was coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including his only NFL All-Pro season in 2023, with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Through 7 games in 2024, Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards and no touchdowns before a catastrophic knee injury in Week 7, when He tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After Aiyuk cut off communications with the 49ers early in the 2025 season, the team chose to void the rest of the guaranteed money in Aiyuk’s contract — approximately $25 million in salary for 2026.

“We don’t know what he’s physically going to be like,” Schefter said in March. “His knee was shredded.”

49ers Desperate for Help at Wide Receiver

While the 49ers have repeatedly said Aiyuk is no longer welcome on the team — mostly thanks to a series of social media tirades by Aiyuk — the sad part is that they desperately need help at wide receiver after injuries have decimate that position group.

The smart thing to do might be to look around the NFL and see if there’s a starting wide receiver off a team that is already a seller at the trade deadline who might be willing to give up a WR3 or WR2 for a 2027 7th-round pick.