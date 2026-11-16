NFL Analyst Sends Strong Warning to Seahawks’ Sam Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks pushed their record to 6-4 in Week 10 with a comeback 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Once again, Drew Lock drew the start under center in place of the injured Sam Darnold, and with another strong outing in the books, some folks are wondering whether or not he should remain the starter over Darnold once he returns to full health.

Simply put, Lock has looked like the better quarterback between himself and Darnold to this point of the season, and while it’s a small sample size, Seattle may find itself facing a tough decision in the near future. With the win over the Raiders being the most recent data point in this fascinating discussion, one NFL analyst sent a strong warning to Darnold amid Lock’s recent string of strong starts.

NFL Analyst Weighs in on Sam Darnold, Drew Lock Debate

Darnold seemed to solidify his standing as Seattle’s quarterback for the foreseeable future after he led the team to victory in Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots last season. And yet, his 2026 campaign has been a bit of a struggle. He’s now missed what amounts to four games due to injury (he played only the first offensive drive of the team’s season opener vs. the Pats), but even when he’s been on the field, he hasn’t been all that great.

So far this season, Darnold has completed 127 of his pass attempts for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Seattle has won just three of his seven starts, and one of those games was the aforementioned contest against New England. Lock, meanwhile, has completed 68 of his 93 pass attempts for 837 yards, seven touchdowns, and perhaps most importantly, no interceptions.

Lock admittedly has not played a very difficult slate of opponents, as two of his three starts have come against the lowly Arizona Cardinals. And yet, he’s been more efficient than Darnold, and he is turning the ball over at a significantly lower clip than his quarterback counterpart. Darnold obviously has to get healthy, but if you ask NFL analyst Henry McKenna of Fox Sports, he believes that he will have a very short leash once he eventually finds his way back under center.

“This offense just looks different,” McKenna said when discussing Lock’s performance vs. Darnold’s in a post on X. “This whole team feels a little bit different when Drew Lock is in the game. I don’t think that they can bench Sam Darnold, not right away. But I do think Darnold will be on a short leash to finish the season.”

Should the Seahawks Bench Sam Darnold for Drew Lock?

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 25: Sam Darnold #14 and Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks look on prior to a Game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Darnold has earned an opportunity to remain the starter once he returns to full health, but if he continues to struggle when he returns to the field, he could actually lose his job to Lock. The Seahawks clearly have hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions this year, but with the way Darnold has played to this point, it’s going to be tough to return to the mountain with him under center.

Would Lock be able to continue playing at a high level against some of the better defenses in the league if he took over as the starter? Based on the opponents he’s played, it’s tough to answer that question with a definitive “yes,” but at the very least, he’s presented his coaching staff with a tough decision. Seattle will have a lot to think about during its bye week in Week 11 before it returns to action for a very important Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.