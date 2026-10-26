Kenneth Walker Under Fire for Taking Surprising Action After 36-Yard Game vs. Seahawks

Much has been made about Kenneth Walker joining the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Seattle Seahawks held the team’s former running back in check. Walker posted 14 carries for 36 rushing yards while averaging 2.6 yards per carry as Chiefs sustained their first loss of the NFL season.

It was by far Walker’s worst outing since joining the Chiefs. Yet, it was Walker’s actions after the game that has fans’ attention.

Walker appeared to run off the field without shaking any of his former Seahawks teammates hands. The Chiefs star’s actions created a stir on social media.

“Kenneth Walker runs off the field without shaking hands with any of his former teammates or Mike MacDonald,” KREM2’s Andrew Quinn noted in an October 25, 2026, message on X.

How are you feeling about Walker’s decision to bolt for the locker room immediately after the Chiefs’ loss to the Seahawks? Let us know in the comments below.

Here’s a look at Walker running off the field.



Ex-Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker Appeared to Skip Postgame Handshakes With Former Teammates After Chiefs’ Loss

Players typically greet each other and shake hands after the game, especially when there are previous ties between the athlete and the opponent. During the NBC broadcast, Walker appeared to head straight to the locker room instead of going on the field to greet his former teammates.

“After being held to just 36 yards on 14 carries, Kenneth Walker III did not got to midfield to shake hands with Mike Macdonald or any of his former Seahawks teammates,” Football Forever noted while posting a video of Walker running off the field.

“Walker III walked immediately to the locker room after the Chiefs’ 20-3 loss.”

“Kenneth Walker got the HECK OUT OF THERE as soon as the game ended lol,” Xpand Sports’ Tanner Phifer remarked on X.

It was not just Walker who struggled as the entire Chiefs offense failed to reach the red zone against the Seahawks.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Kenneth Walker: ‘I Feel Like We Have a Great Relationship’

While Walker struggled, Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson posted 24 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City. Heading into the Chiefs-Seahawks game, head coach Mike Macdonald reflected on Walker’s time in Seattle.

“I love Ken. I thoroughly enjoyed him being on our football team,” Macdonald noted, per Sports Illustrated. “We’ve had some great one-on-one [conversations]; I feel like we have a great relationship.

“I respect the heck out of him. Happy for him. Obviously, we have to do a great job of stopping him this week,” Macdonald continued.

“I think there’s mixed emotions in terms of, like, you’re happy for him, but also, hey, we’re trying to figure out ways to stop this guy, too, because he’s playing at a really high level.”

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Admits to Not Finding Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker After Game

Seahawks playmaker Jaxon Smith-Njigba is among the players who admitted to not being able to connect with Walker after the game. It is worth noting that opposing players often chat during warmups ahead of the contest.

In the above video, fans can see that Walker greeted several of his former teammates prior to the Chiefs-Seahawks game.



Walker’s decision to skip the traditional postgame handshake still comes across as a surprising move. It will be interesting to see how the Seahawks rushing attack look once Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet return to the field.