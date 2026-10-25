Seahawks vs. Chiefs Tonight: How to Watch, Odds and Prediction

The Seattle Seahawks will take on a juggernaut on Sunday night when the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs arrive at Lumen Field.

Seattle (3-3) is looking to bounce back from a frustrating 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos, while Kansas City (5-0) has yet to suffer a defeat.

The matchup also features an intriguing reunion, with former Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III returning to Seattle as the NFL’s leading rusher.

And despite the Chiefs’ unbeaten start, oddsmakers are favoring the defending Super Bowl champions on their home field.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs: How to Watch, Start Time and Odds

The Seahawks and Chiefs kick off Sunday, Oct. 25, at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

NBC will broadcast the Sunday Night Football showdown nationally, with Mike Tirico handling play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth providing analysis and Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines.

The game will also stream on Peacock, while NFL+ subscribers can watch on eligible mobile devices.

Seattle fans can listen through Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, according to the Seahawks’ official viewing guide.

Steve Raible will call the action alongside analyst Dave Wyman and sideline reporter Jen Mueller. Westwood One will also provide national radio coverage.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Seattle as a 3-point favorite, with the Seahawks at -154 on the moneyline and Kansas City at +130. The over/under stands at 42.5 points.

Prediction markets share that outlook.

Kalshi gives Seattle a 58% chance of winning as of Saturday night, compared with 42% for Kansas City. Approximately $5.24 million has been traded on the matchup, as of 10: 24 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Polymarket US is nearly identical, pricing Seattle at 59% and Kansas City at 42%.

Seahawks Prediction: Seattle’s Defense Puts Mahomes to the Test

The greatest challenge for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes could come from Seattle’s pass rush.

The Seahawks have generated 16 sacks and 30 quarterback hits while ranking among the league’s best defenses at pressuring opposing passers.

That production is particularly impressive considering head coach Mike Macdonald has blitzed on fewer than 24% of opposing dropbacks, via Covers.

Kansas City has played outstanding football, most recently limiting the Los Angeles Chargers to six points in a 22-6 victory.

However, the Chiefs enter Sunday’s contest without wide receiver Rashee Rice and offensive lineman Jaylon Moore. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is questionable.

Seattle has defensive concerns of its own.

Safety Nick Emmanwori is questionable with a hip injury, while linebacker Drake Thomas has been ruled out. Outside linebackers Demarcus Lawrence and Uchenna Nwosu are also questionable.

Offensively, quarterback Sam Darnold needs a cleaner outing after Seattle committed three turnovers against Denver.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains a potential difference-maker, having caught 12 passes for 134 yards in that defeat.

The Chiefs possess enough offensive talent to exploit Seattle’s injuries, especially if Walker does well in the running game. But the Seahawks have extra preparation time, home-field advantage and a defensive front that can disrupt Mahomes.

That combination should be enough to hand Kansas City its first loss.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Chiefs 17.

Pick: Seahawks -3; Under 42.5.