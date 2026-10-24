Seahawks Quietly Cut Ties With Imposing 300-Pound Rookie Days Before Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks announced a series of roster moves ahead of the team’s primetime showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. One particular move may have gotten lost amid a flurry of roster decisions.

On Wednesday, October 21, the Seahawks revealed the signing of linebacker John Ross. Seattle is dealing with multiple injuries at linebacker.

To make room for Ross, the Seahawks cut ties with rookie offensive lineman Evan Beentsen. The Baltimore Ravens selected Beentsen in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Beentsen is listed at 6-foot-3, 302 pounds, and the offensive lineman played college football at Northwestern. The Ravens released Beentsen on August 31, while the Seahawks signed the rookie to the team’s practice squad on September 14.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news and roster moves.

Seahawks News: Seattle Released CB Trevon Diggs, But Re-Signed the Former Pro Bowler to the Practice Squad

Perhaps the most surprising news of the week is the Seahawks releasing former Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs. The move was more transactional than permanent as the team was able to re-sign Diggs to the team’s practice squad without the veteran being subjected to waivers.

“The Seahawks announced they’ve signed wide receiver/special teamer Irv Charles off their practice squad and released cornerback Trevon Diggs to make room,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson detailed in an October 23, message on X.

“They subsequently signed Diggs back to their practice squad (as a vested veteran, he didn’t have to go through waivers).”

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet Will Not Play vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

There had been some optimism that running back Zach Charbonnet could make his season debut against the Chiefs. Yet, Seattle ruled out Charbonnet for the matchup, but head coach Mike Macdonald insisted that the playmaker did not sustain a setback.

“We’re going along with the plan,” Macdonald noted on October 23, per Seahawks.com’s John Boyle. “The plan was to get a great week’s worth of work and see where we’re at, so we’re going to take it into next week.

“I would just say it’s part of the plan. Zach’s doing great, and we’ll go into next week and see how it goes,” Macdonald added.

“… No setback. If anything, it’s going as good as we could have hope it could go.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Facing Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker: ‘We Have to Do a Great Job of Stopping Him This Week’

The Seahawks continue to receive backlash for their decision to let Kenneth Walker walk in NFL free agency. Ahead of the Chiefs-Seahawks game, Macdonald reflected on Walker’s time with Seattle and the tall task of defending the running back in the Sunday Night Football matchup.

“I love Ken. I thoroughly enjoyed him being on our football team,” Macdonald noted, per Sports Illustrated’s Connor Benintendi. “We’ve had some great one-on-one [conversations]; I feel like we have a great relationship.

“I respect the heck out of him. Happy for him. Obviously, we have to do a great job of stopping him this week,” Macdonald continued.

“I think there’s mixed emotions in terms of, like, you’re happy for him, but also, hey, we’re trying to figure out ways to stop this guy, too, because he’s playing at a really high level.”