How Much Will Seahawks Play Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Amid Injuries?

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing a former All-Pro cornerback back into the fold before Sunday’s battle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle officially elevated Trevon Diggs from its practice squad Saturday, Oct. 24, opening up a window for the former Dallas Cowboys standout to contribute.

The Seahawks announced the move alongside linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo’s elevation and guard Anthony Bradford’s activation from injured reserve.

But the overarching question is, how much will Seattle actually play Diggs?

The 28-year-old has seen limited defensive action this season, but Seattle’s injury situation could spur his usage.

And his performance through three appearances hasn’t been discouraging, even if his playing time was slight.

Diggs’ Snap Count Could Increase Amid Seahawks Injuries

Diggs has participated in just 21 defensive snaps across three games this season, averaging seven per appearance.

His workload has declined in each successive contest:

Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers: Nine defensive snaps.

Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers: Eight defensive snaps.

Week 6 against the Denver Broncos: Four defensive snaps.

Those numbers suggest a restricted role against Kansas City, barring an adjustment to head coach Mike Macdonald’s defensive rotation.

A reasonable independent projection places Diggs at five to 10 defensive snaps Sunday, with approximately seven as the baseline estimate.

However, that outlook could change depending on the availability of Nick Emmanwori.

The versatile safety appeared on Seattle’s Friday injury report with a hip injury, earning a questionable designation after participating on a limited basis.

Emmanwori played 58 of Seattle’s 60 defensive snaps against Denver, making his potential absence significant.

Assuming the second-year defender can’t suit up, Diggs’ projected workload could rise to approximately 10 to 20 snaps.

15 snaps serves as a reasonable estimate if Seattle shifts Devon Witherspoon into additional slot responsibilities, potentially generating outside opportunities for Diggs or Nehemiah Pritchett.

The Seahawks also have Josh Jobe firmly entrenched at cornerback, meaning Diggs could stay as a reserve regardless of Emmanwori’s availability.

Meanwhile, Julian Neal remains on injured reserve with a hamstring issue, while linebackers Drake Thomas and Chazz Surratt have been ruled out.

Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Has Allowed One Catch With Seahawks

Despite Diggs’ playing time being minimal, his coverage numbers mark his contributions.

According to Pro Football Focus, Diggs has logged 19 coverage snaps this season, allowing just one reception for six yards.

He has also registered one solo tackle while surrendering a 91.7 passer rating when targeted.

Diggs has yet to record an interception or pass breakup during the regular season, earning a 60.2 overall defensive grade from PFF.

So, on one hand, opposing offenses haven’t generated much against Diggs. On the other, his sample size is far too small to determine whether he’s capable of reclaiming a bigger defensive part.

The veteran’s pedigree is definitely valid.

Diggs earned first-team All-Pro recognition in 2021 after recording an NFL-leading 11 interceptions with Dallas. He also secured consecutive Pro Bowl selections in 2021 and 2022.

And there’s a recent connection to Sunday’s opponent, as Diggs intercepted a pass against Kansas City during Seattle’s Aug. 28 preseason finale.

But in the end, Sunday’s matchup is the new — and perfect — time for Diggs to achieve additional trust in Seattle’s secondary.