Seahawks Get Double Injury Boost Ahead of Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks have received a massive double injury boost ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Two of Seattle’s most important defensive playmakers, Uchenna Nwosu and Nick Emmanwori, are expected to play despite dealing with hip injuries.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the development Sunday morning, Oct. 25.

“#Seahawks defenders LB Uchenna Nwosu (hip) and S Nick Emmanwori (hip) are both listed as questionable and both expected to go, sources say,” Rapoport wrote.

The update provides a significant lift for head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense, which faces the daunting task of slowing down superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

And the news is particularly welcome considering Seattle’s mounting injuries elsewhere on defense.

Seahawks Get Good News on Nwosu, Emmanwori

Both defenders entered the weekend with uncertainty surrounding their availability.

Nwosu appeared on Thursday’s injury report with a hip issue and was limited in Seattle’s final two practices.

Emmanwori’s injury surfaced Friday, when the second-year safety was added to the report as a limited participant.

Macdonald provided little clarity when addressing Emmanwori’s condition Friday.

“He just had a hip today, he’s going to be questionable,” the Seahawks coach said.

Nevertheless, Rapoport’s latest reporting suggests both players have made sufficient progress to take the field.

Their anticipated availability is especially important given Emmanwori’s considerable versatility.

The 22-year-old has already recorded 23 tackles and two sacks in five appearances this season, including 20 tackles over his past three games.

He also delivered an outstanding performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 4, finishing with nine tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a pass breakup.

Emmanwori has steadily regained his prominent defensive role after undergoing ankle surgery before training camp.

Meanwhile, Nwosu has registered 15 tackles, one sack, three passes defended and a forced fumble through six games.

Seahawks Still Have Significant Defensive Injury Concerns

Even with Nwosu and Emmanwori trending toward playing, Seattle will be without several defensive contributors.

Starting linebacker Drake Thomas is out with an ankle injury, while fellow linebacker Chazz Surratt will miss the contest with a calf problem.

Thomas has recorded 35 tackles and one sack this season, making his absence another challenge for Macdonald’s unit.

Second-year linebacker Tyrice Knight will likely continue filling the void after recording seven tackles against Denver.

Veteran edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence also remains questionable because of a knee injury.

Seattle additionally elevated linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo from its practice squad Saturday, providing another option amid its depleted depth.

However, Emmanwori’s anticipated presence should give Macdonald greater flexibility to compensate for those absences.

The former South Carolina standout can operate near the line of scrimmage, rush the passer or drop into coverage, providing a valuable option against Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Nwosu’s expected availability also strengthens Seattle’s ability to generate pressure without relying exclusively on additional blitzers.

The Seahawks enter Sunday’s game at 3-3, looking to end a two-game losing streak against a Kansas City team that remains unbeaten at 5-0.

For now, the final confirmation on both defenders will come when Seattle announces its inactive players ahead of the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.