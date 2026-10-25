Seahawks Activate 39-Start OL Ahead of Chiefs Bout

The Seattle Seahawks are getting a much-needed reinforcement before Sunday’s showdown against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle officially activated starting right guard Anthony Bradford from injured reserve Saturday, Oct. 24, bringing back an experienced offensive lineman after a five-game absence.

The Seahawks announced the transaction, confirming that Bradford will return to the active roster after dealing with knee and hip injuries.

It’s an important boost for quarterback Sam Darnold, who has endured pressure behind Seattle’s current offensive line.

And Bradford’s return will be a part of the Seahawks’ attempt to snap a two-game losing streak in a nationally televised matchup.

Seahawks Officially Activate Anthony Bradford

Bradford has been sidelined since Seattle’s Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots.

The fourth-year guard initially missed Week 2 before landing on injured reserve, where he remained for the following four contests.

However, he returned to practice Monday, Oct. 19, and progressed enough throughout the week to receive clearance for Sunday’s game.

The former LSU standout has appeared in 43 career games, making 39 starts since Seattle selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Bradford also started all 17 regular-season games during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning 2025 campaign.

His existence in Seattle’s offensive line hasn’t gone unnoticed by head coach Mike Macdonald.

“It’s nice to get the starting five back together,” Macdonald said Friday, according to Seahawks.com.

Macdonald also emphasized that Bradford had “earned this job for a reason,” raving about his performances before the injury.

During Bradford’s absence, Christian Haynes and rookie Beau Stephens split responsibilities at right guard.

Both provided depth, but Bradford’s return allows Seattle to reunite its preferred starting combination for the first time since its season opener.

To accommodate the move, Seattle waived wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr..

The Seahawks also elevated defensive back Trevon Diggs and linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo from the practice squad.

Bradford’s Return Comes Amid Seahawks’ Protection Problems

Bradford’s activation happened at a worried time due to the struggles Seattle has experienced protecting Darnold.

Through six games, the Seahawks have surrendered 16 sacks, including five apiece in consecutive losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

According to an Oct. 19 report from Seattle Sports, Bradford allowed a 5.6% pressure rate during the 2025 season.

By comparison, Haynes has surrendered pressure on 7.4% of his pass-blocking opportunities this season, while Stephens has registered a 9.9% rate.

And his physicality as a run blocker also presents an intriguing advantage for an offense searching for consistency.

Macdonald has admitted the team’s protection needs work.

“The quarterback’s getting hit way too much,” Macdonald said following Seattle’s Week 6 loss to Denver, according to Seattle Sports.

Restoring Bradford won’t resolve every issue, certainly against an unbeaten Kansas City team.

But at least, Bradford’s return also means Seattle can lean on a proven starter instead of continuing its rotation between Haynes and Stephens.

With the Seahawks sitting at 3-3 and attempting to avoid a third consecutive defeat, a must-win situation has emerged.