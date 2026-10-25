Seahawks Dealt Good News on Trade for $44 Million Star Playmaker Hours Before Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks are being floated as a top potential landing spot for a star running back who could soon be on the move ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10. As Kenneth Walker returns to the Pacific Northwest, the Seahawks’ glaring need at running back is only being reinforced.

The Seahawks are a top team to watch in a potential blockbuster trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

“The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Vikings are among the teams that have, or are expected to, pondered the possibility of a trade for the star running back, according to sources,” Schefter and Rapoport detailed in an October 25, story titled, “Sources: Colts face big decisions on star players as NFL trade deadline looms.”

“… Despite signing a contract extension just before the season, teams view Taylor as a top trade target. A running back in his prime, the 27-year-old Taylor is due the rest of his nearly $7 million base salary this year, followed by $16 million next season and nearly $18 million in 2028,” Rapoport and Schefter added.

“While Taylor is the splashiest name being discussed in trades, sources informed of the Colts’ thinking made one strong point: (Colts owner Carlie) Irsay-Gordon views Taylor as a key part of the organization and a likely mainstay in their rebuild. There is always a price, and this one would likely cost premium draft pick compensation.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks trade rumors.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Linked to Blockbuster Trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Taylor’s two-year, $44 million contract extension is set to begin in 2027 and runs through the 2028 NFL season. It remains to be seen what acquiring Taylor would cost the Seahawks in a potential trade.

Seattle may need to wait until closer to the November 10, deadline to make a deal for Taylor. The Colts appeared poised to see if the team can go on a run prior to the trade deadline.

This also could give the Seahawks additional time to see what the franchise has with the expected return of both Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet.

“Sources informed of the Colts’ thinking believe this is their plan: try to win the next three games at Minnesota, at Jacksonville and against Dallas before the Nov. 10 trade deadline to give their coaches and players a chance to earn their way into the playoff mix,” Schefter and Rapoport explained.

“If it does not go well, new chief of personnel Ed Dodds, a longtime lieutenant of Ballard, will work in concert with Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon and other members of the Indianapolis brass to deal resources and build for the future.”

Seahawks News: Seattle Is a Team to Watch at NFL Trade Deadline on November 10

Seahawks general manager John Schneider has a close relationship with Colts executive Ed Dodds which could help facilitate trade talks.

“As far as the Jonathan Taylor thing, you know, Ed Dodds, who’s running the personnel department there, does have ties to Seattle,” Rapoport remarked during an October 23, interview on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “Knows John Schneider incredibly well.

“… If Jonathan Taylor is available, I would expect many teams to be interested. I wouldn’t be surprised if Seattle was one of them.”