Seattle Seahawks Hit With Multiple NFL Fines Before Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks have received more bad news from the NFL ahead of their Week 7 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Three separate fines totaling $19,530 were assessed against two Seattle defenders following the Seahawks’ 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on October 15, according to the NFL’s weekly accountability report.

Defensive lineman Mike Morris was fined $6,808 for unnecessary roughness involving the use of his helmet. Safety Ty Okada received two separate $6,361 fines, one for tripping and another for an illegal use of the helmet.

That brings Okada’s combined punishment to $12,722, the largest individual financial hit among the Seahawks players listed.

Seahawks Safety Ty Okada Receives Two NFL Fines

Okada’s two fines are especially notable because they stem from separate plays in the opening quarter of Seattle’s loss to Denver.

The NFL’s disciplinary report identifies a tripping violation at the 5:46 mark of the first quarter and a helmet-related infraction at 6:24. The plays occurred just 38 seconds apart in game-clock time.

Both were classified as unnecessary roughness, with the league assessing identical $6,361 penalties.

Morris, meanwhile, received his $6,808 fine for a helmet-related violation listed at the 15:00 mark of the second quarter.

All three violations fall under the NFL’s unnecessary roughness category, although the specific conduct differs.

The fines add another unwelcome development from a game Seattle appeared positioned to win. The Seahawks rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime but ultimately fell to Denver on a 53-yard field goal by Wil Lutz.

Seattle outgained Denver 353-168 in total net yards but could not overcome its turnovers, including an interception by Sam Darnold in overtime.

Can Seahawks Players Appeal NFL Fines?

The fines do not automatically mean Okada and Morris will face additional discipline or miss Seattle’s upcoming game against Kansas City.

Under the NFL’s collectively bargained disciplinary process, players have the right to appeal financial penalties.

The league reviews potentially illegal plays after games, and violations can result in fines even when the incident does not lead to an on-field penalty.

Players who appeal have their cases reviewed by independent appeals officers. Financial penalties can be upheld, reduced or rescinded through the process.

According to the NFL, money collected through player fines supports charitable initiatives, including organizations assisting former players and programs focused on football safety.

Seahawks Face Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

The disciplinary news arrives as Seattle prepares for a nationally televised matchup against Kansas City on Sunday, October 25.

The Seahawks enter the game with a 3-3 record following consecutive losses to San Francisco and Denver.

Seattle will host the Chiefs at Lumen Field, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

For Mike Macdonald’s defense, the immediate challenge is containing Kansas City’s offense while avoiding the type of illegal contact that drew additional scrutiny from the league following the Broncos game.

Whatever happens on Sunday, Seattle’s loss in Denver has now proven costly in more ways than one.