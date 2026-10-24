Seahawks Has Quick Change of Heart on Ex-$97 Million 2-Time Pro Bowler Before Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks surprisingly cut ties with a former Pro Bowler prior to the team’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Yet, the move was more transactional in nature and proved to be brief rather than permanent.

Seattle initially released former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. Since the veteran defender was not subjected to waivers, the Seahawks were able to quickly re-sign Diggs to the team’s practice squad.

While Seattle released Diggs, the team did not risk losing the cornerback to another squad.

“The Seahawks announced they’ve signed wide receiver/special teamer Irv Charles off their practice squad and released cornerback Trevon Diggs to make room,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson noted in an October 23, 2026, message on X.

“They subsequently signed Diggs back to their practice squad (as a vested veteran, he didn’t have to go through waivers).”

Let’s explore the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Seahawks CB Trevon Diggs Is Looking to Return to Pro Bowl Form

Diggs has played in three games for Seattle to start the season. Back in August, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised Diggs ability to learn the Seahawks system.

Diggs was a late addition to Seattle’s roster on August 19.

“He has really come up to speed, and that is really saying something,” Macdonald noted at the time, per Yahoo Sports.

“The players are doing a great job catching him up. He knows what to catch up on, technique, and I’ve been really impressed since he has come here.”

Diggs was previously on a 5-year, $97 million contract prior to being released by the Dallas Cowboys in December 2025.

Seahawks Rumors: Could Seattle Strike Trade for Veteran Running Back Ahead of NFL Deadline?

As Kenneth Walker returns to the Pacific Northwest, the Seahawks’ lack of a rushing attack is under even more scrutiny. Could the Seahawks look to strike a trade for a veteran running back ahead of the NFL deadline on November 10?

Heavy Sports explored the idea of a trade for Indianapolis Colts star playmaker Jonathan Taylor. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also floated the Seahawks as a potential trade destination for Taylor following the Colts’ firing of general manager Chris Ballard.

“As far as the Jonathan Taylor thing, you know, Ed Dodds, who’s running the personnel department there, does have ties to Seattle,” Rapoport noted during an October 23, interview on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “Knows John Schneider incredibly well.

“… If Jonathan Taylor is available, I would expect many teams to be interested. I wouldn’t be surprised if Seattle was one of them.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Is Expected to Play vs. Seahawks

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been dealing with an ankle injury, but the star was not listed on the team’s final injury report ahead of the primetime clash with the Seahawks. Kelce is expected to play in Seattle, and the playmaker is anticipating a difficult matchup against the Seahawks.

“They’re 3-3, the defending champs, 3-3,” Kelce explained during an October 21, episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “They’re gonna (expletive) be pissed, you know?

“If they’re not already, they’re gonna come out and we’re gonna have probably our biggest challenge already to date,” Kelce continued.

“And we gotta go to work this week, man. We gotta figure some things out.”