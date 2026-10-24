Seahawks Receive New Injury Update on Chiefs’ Key CB

The Seattle Seahawks have received a notable update concerning one of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ top defensive backs ahead of their highly anticipated Sunday Night Football showdown.

Kansas City announced Saturday, Oct. 24, that veteran cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will not travel with the team to Seattle because of a personal matter.

However, the two-time Super Bowl champion is expected to meet his teammates in Seattle ahead of Sunday’s game at Lumen Field.

The development arrives with Sneed already battling a knee injury, leaving his availability uncertain for a matchup against one of the NFL’s most productive receiving corps.

And his status could have significant implications for Seattle’s passing attack.

Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 24: L’Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs tackles DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The Chiefs disclosed Saturday that Sneed would travel separately from the team while maintaining his questionable designation for Sunday.

“CB L’Jarius Sneed is not traveling with the team today (personal) but will meet the team in Seattle,” Kansas City announced on X.

“Sneed’s game status remains Questionable with a knee injury.”

The news adds another wrinkle to Sneed’s preparation for an important interconference matchup.

According to the Chiefs’ official injury report, Sneed was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday while managing his knee problem.

The 29-year-old carried the same questionable designation into Kansas City’s Week 6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, but ultimately suited up.

Sneed recorded five tackles, one pass defended and a forced fumble during the Chiefs’ 22-6 victory on Oct. 18.

The veteran has appeared in five games this season, compiling 30 combined tackles, three passes defended and two forced fumbles.

He returned to Kansas City in June after spending two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Sneed previously played an instrumental role in the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl victories following the 2022 and 2023 seasons. His impressive 2023 campaign included allowing zero touchdowns across 600 regular-season coverage snaps, per Chiefs.com.

Importantly, Saturday’s announcement does not indicate Sneed has suffered an additional setback with his knee. His delayed travel was attributed to a personal matter, and he remains eligible to play Sunday.

Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba Could Benefit From Sneed’s Absence

Getty DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 15: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 15, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Sneed’s uncertain availability is particularly intriguing considering the sensational season Jaxon Smith-Njigba has produced.

The Seahawks’ star receiver enters Sunday’s showdown leading the NFL with 49 receptions, 717 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches through six games.

Smith-Njigba has surpassed 100 receiving yards in five of Seattle’s six contests, including a 12-catch, 134-yard performance against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 15.

And losing an experienced defensive back like Sneed would present another challenge for Kansas City’s secondary.

According to the Chiefs’ official depth chart, Sneed and rookie Mansoor Delane occupy the starting cornerback positions, with Kristian Fulton and Nohl Williams among the team’s additional options.

Fulton would be positioned for an expanded role if Sneed cannot suit up, although Kansas City has multiple ways to arrange its defensive backfield.

Still, the Chiefs have been formidable against opposing passing attacks.

As Seahawks.com noted Oct. 23, Kansas City has allowed a 74.1 passer rating and 6.1 yards per attempt, both ranking fourth in the NFL.

The Chiefs have also surrendered just four passing touchdowns, the second-fewest in the league.

That defensive production has helped Kansas City establish a perfect 5-0 record entering its trip to Seattle.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to 3-3.

Quarterback Sam Darnold and the Seahawks’ offense will have an opportunity to challenge Kansas City’s secondary regardless of Sneed’s availability.

But whether the veteran cornerback is cleared to play remains an important storyline ahead of Sunday’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.