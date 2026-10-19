Seahawks Land Touted 78-Game Playmaker Days Before Chiefs Game Amid Injury News

With the Seattle Seahawks‘ primetime showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs fast approaching, the team announced a series of roster moves. Seattle is looking to bounce back after a loss to the Denver Broncos, and the front office is doing some roster shuffling on offense.

The Seahawks announced four roster moves on Monday, October 19, as the team prepares to take on the Chiefs in a Sunday Night Football clash. Seattle signed a veteran tight end as well as a fullback.

The Seahawks added tight end Josiah Deguara to the team’s practice squad as well as fullback Jackson Acker. Deguara is a former third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers selected Deguara after a standout collegiate career at Cincinnati. Seattle added Deguara as tight end Elijah Arroyo is dealing with a significant shoulder injury.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news.

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Over his seven NFL seasons, Deguara has appeared in 78 games, including 12 starts. Most recently, Deguara played for the Philadelphia Eagles before being released on October 13.

In addition to the Packers and Eagles, Deguara also had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals. Deguara’s best statistical season came in 2021 when the tight end posted 25 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns in 16 appearances.

The Seahawks released running back Dontae McMillan and wide receiver Malick Meiga to make room for the two new additions.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Is Expected to Place TE Elijah Arroyo on Injured Reserve

The Seahawks are preparing to be without Arroyo for the foreseeable future. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Arroyo is expected to be placed on injured reserve, which would sideline the tight end for at least four games.

“Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo is expected to miss time with a shoulder injury suffered Thursday, per sources,” Fowler noted in a series of October 19, messages on X.

“Still determining severity but could be an extended absence. Hence, the Deguara signing. Update: Arroyo is most likely headed to Injured Reserve, which would put him out at least four weeks,” Fowler added.

“Update: Arroyo is most likely headed to Injured Reserve, which would put him out at least four weeks.”

QB Sam Darnold Met With Seahawks OC Brian Fleury Ahead of Chiefs Game

Seattle has no plans to bench Sam Darnold for Drew Lock despite the quarterback’s struggles. According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Darnold recently met with offensive coordinator Brian Fleury following the team’s loss to the Broncos.

“Yeah, you got to look at this also with Sam Darnold. He was out for a couple games,” Glazer remarked on an October 18, edition of “Fox NFL Kickoff.” “They have a brand new offensive coordinator. They don’t play their starters in the preseason, right? And there was this enormous amount of pressure on Sam. I think he’s pressing a lot right now.

“Man, we just won the Super Bowl. I’ve got to do more and more and more and more when we got to make sure you and the offensive coordinator mesh,” Glazer added.

“And I know they met about it and talked about it more this past week. And that’s the key.”