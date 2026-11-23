The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ passing attack has been one of the most disappointing groups in the NFL through the first 11 weeks of the season. Perhaps the worst part of all is that quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted that there is not one particular thing the team can do to improve. Rather, it is a collection of errors across multiple people.

“I mean, it’s not one that you can’t put your finger on one thing,” said Mayfield of the passing issues. “I think we went through the miscommunication about landmarks and stuff like that. “I think for placement, for me, accuracy, being on time, having my eyes and feet in the right spot at the right time.”

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Mayfield made it clear that he is not playing the offense the way it needs to be played. He did add that a few drops from the pass catchers are not helping.

“We had a couple drops, but some of those can be better-placed balls,” added Mayfield. “So it’s not one particular thing. But yeah, guys made— made some plays today. We just didn’t make enough.”

Mayfield was 20-for-33 in the Bucs loss. He had 187 passing yards and four sacks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Passing Game Struggles Continue in Week 11

As Mayfield noted, they took a small step forward this week. It was the first game of the season that Mayfield threw for more than 100 yards and did not turn the ball over. Mayfield noted that he can sense that the group is starting to get close to showing life.

However, it is not quite clicking in the big moments.

“Absolutely, and that’s the frustrating part,” said Mayfield. “That when you’re that close, and you can feel it. “You put it together in practice, you consistently do it, you can see the improvement, you can see guys on the same page. You can feel that momentum building, but not translating it to Sunday and not making those plays. That’s the frustrating part.”

The Bucs are now 2-5 in games that Mayfield is starting. He signed a three-year, $165M extension this offseason. Right now, the Bucs are regretting it.

Bucs Need More from Mayfield

Mayfield and the Bucs started the season 0-3. He had two touchdowns, two interceptions, and three fumbles. To be fair, the team was running a new offense, and Emeka Egbuka was not completely healthy. Then, Mayfield suffered a thumb injury and missed three weeks.

He only threw the ball 14 times in the two weeks that he returned. Mayfield had 32 pass attempts in Week 19, but he threw two interceptions. He also suffered a foot strain.

So, Mayfield is in a new offense, his thumb and his foot are banged up, and five of the Bucs ‘ games have seen him either out or throwing less than 12 times. This has led to a lot of inconsistencies.