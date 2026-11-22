The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after a week of “will he or won’t he” as he deals with painful foot and thumb injuries.

“Bucs starting QB Baker Mayfield will play today against the Lions,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account early Sunday morning. “Injury that had him in a walking boot for several days.”

The Buccaneers, 3-6, travel to Ford Field to face the Lions, 7-2, at 12 ET (Fox Sports). The Lions are 4.5-point favorites and will be without their top defensive player after edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL in last week’s win over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany.

The Lions have won 5 straight games.

“Coming into last week, the Buccaneers’ hopes of having Baker Mayfield against the Lions weren’t high,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “He rehabbed and rested and put himself in position to play. And he will.”

“Baker Mayfield practiced Thursday and Friday and will start today at Detroit despite his foot injury,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stround wrote on X on Sunday morning. “Bucs dormant passing game needs to show up to beat the Lions.”

Mayfield Missed Three Games Earlier in Season

Mayfield already missed 3 games earlier this season with a thumb injury he continues to deal with — and even made NFL history by becoming the first quarterback to win a game with zero passing yards since 1974 with a 16-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

“I feel ready,” Mayfield said after Thursday’s practice. “Felt good today … if I feel like (backup quarterback Jalon Daniels) gives us a better chance to win, I have no shame in admitting that.”

Rookie Backup QB Proves Competent Replacement

Daniels went 1-2 in place of Mayfield while he was out with the thumb injury.

Daniels, an undrafted rookie quarterback, seemed like a competent NFL backup in those three games. Daniels went 1-2, with a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and two one-score losses — a 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 and a 26-19 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.