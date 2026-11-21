Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been a disappointment in his second season after having a breakout first half of his rookie season in 2025. Quarterback Baker Mayfield made it clear that he is not concerned about Egbuka at all.

Mayfield chalks the lack of production up to injuries and bad timing between him and the former first-round wide receiver. Mayfield added that the receiver is healthy now and they expect him to have a strong second half to his season.

“I’ve told you guys since he stepped foot here in this building that he’s a true professional,” said Mayfield, expressing confidence in Egbuka. “I think some of the injuries that kind of piled up on him affected that a lot, especially the second half of last year.”

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Egbuka had 34 receptions for 562 yards and five touchdowns in the first half of his rookie season. That dropped to 29 catches for 376 yards and a touchdown to close out the year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expect Egbuka Healthier to Close Out 2026

Egbuka tried to play through a hamstring injury. On top of that, his quarterback was playing through his own ailments. So, the stats dropped.

This year, Egbuka missed most of training camp with a toe injury. Mayfield added that this impacted his explosiveness early in the year.

“This year, you know, he did the toe and training camp at the Jets,” added Mayfield. “So as a receiver, as a guy that’s, you know, has to be explosive, has to be able to move in and out of cuts, you got to be able to trust your body to do that.”

Once Egbuka started to get his explosiveness back, his quarterback had a thumb injury and missed three games.

Mayfield and Egbuka Looking For Connection From 2025

Mayfield missed three games. When he returned, Egbuka missed two games due to a concussion. So, one or the other has not been healthy since about Week 9 of last season. Egbuka appears to be fully healthy coming out of the bye week.

Mayfield noted that he looks great and better than he has seen in a while. The issue now is that Mayfield is playing through a foot strain. It does not appear to be serious enough to hold him out this week.

So, this still might be the healthiest we have seen these two. Still, it has been hard for Egbuka to live up to his draft expectations with the injuries between him and his quarterback.

The Bucs take on the Detroit Lions in Week 11. We will see if this can spark their connection for the home stretch of the season.