The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense was one of the best units in the NFL entering Week 11. While the loss of cornerback Jacob Parrish cannot be the only reason the Detroit Lions hung 31 points on the Bucs’ defense, it did play a large role in the Bucs’ struggles.

Benjamin Solak of ESPN noted that Parrish left the game in the first quarter with a back injury. From that point forward, former second-round pick Benjamin Morrison was relentlessly picked on.

“Bucs breakout star CB Jacob Parrish went out in the first quarter with a back injury. Lions have two passing touchdowns on the day, both targeting backup Benjamin Morrison. Sometimes it’s as simple as that,” tweeted Solak.

Benjamin Morrison, per @NextGenStats 19 coverage snaps6 targets5 receptions allowed131 yards allowed2 touchdowns allowed https://t.co/Fi4VY0YtR3 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 22, 2026

Solak added some NextGenStats for more context.

“Benjamin Morrison, per Next Gen Stats, 19 coverage snaps, 6 targets, 5 receptions allowed, 131 yards allowed, 2 touchdowns allowed,” tweeted Solak.

Morrison left the game shortly after with a hamstring injury. Parrish was playing at a Pro Bowl level this season. Morrison was playing so poorly that the team needed to bench him. That was a significant drop-off.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ CB Benjamin Morrison Exposed in Loss to Detroit Lions

Morrison is a former second-round pick who went 53rd overall in the 2025 NFL draft. He had first-round talent at Notre Dame, but he fell in the draft due to injury questions.

The injury questions lingered into his rookie season as he was only active for 10 games and started for three games. When he was on the field, he looked a bit slow and struggled during his limited play.

He was injured throughout the offseason and lost his starting job to Jacob Parrish, who was starting in the slot last season. Morrison has appeared in just six games so far this year and has started in one.

This is now the second straight year that injuries and poor play have left the Bucs exposed at cornerback with Morrison. It is starting to look like he is a bad pick. He will likely enter his third NFL season fighting for his roster life.

Bucs Need Parrish Back Soon

Without Morrison, the Bucs had to lean on Kevin Knowles, who was unsigned before the season started. Head coach Todd Bowles noted that he did not have any update on Parrish or his potential to play in Week 12.

The Bucs have a big division game against the Carolina Panthers. They are two games behind Carolina, but they beat Carolina earlier in the year. They could cut the deficit to one game, holding the tiebreaker over the Panthers.

The Bucs play on Monday Night Football, which does give Parrish an extra day for his back. With Morrison dealing with a hamstring, Parrish might be more likely to play. If not, they will likely go back to Knowles.