The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have spent the past few weeks overcoming a slow start to the season, and while the NFC South is still very much up for grabs, this team needs to start winning games on a more consistent basis. For much of the week, though, it has appeared as if the team’s starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, would be out in Week 11 due to a foot injury.

Even with a bye week in Week 10, the overarching expectation a few days ago was that Mayfield’s newest ailment would prevent him from playing in yet another game this season. And yet, Mayfield has appeared to make some substantial progress over the team’s past few practice sessions, so much so that it appears he is now actually trending towards playing vs. the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

It’s been an odd season for Mayfield and the Bucs offense, to say the least. While he’s missed time with a thumb injury, even when he’s been on the field, Mayfield hasn’t been all that great for Tampa Bay. Through six games, he’s completing just 60.6% of his passes for 922 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Considering how the Buccaneers just handed Mayfield a three-year, $165 million contract extension before the start of the season, it’s pretty clear that this isn’t the sort of production the team was hoping for from him. Sure, injuries have prevented the offense from ever really having a shot to get off the ground, but Mayfield is being paid to be the guy who can win games on his own.

Instead, a new foot injury seemed set to force Mayfield to stay on the sidelines for another week, with undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels appearing to be set for another spot start. Instead, Mayfield has ramped up his activity at practice throughout the week, with NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN revealing that he seems to be on track to play in Week 11 now.

“I’m told he got a lot more reps Friday at practice, so he seems to be ramping up to play,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter.” “Head coach Todd Bowles put him through the paces on their turf field because they’re going to be playing in Detroit, make sure that foot is no issue on a harder surface. So, seems to be trending in the right direction there.”

Buccaneers Need Baker Mayfield to Deliver the Goods in Week 11

Getty Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

As the regular season unfolds, games begin to get more and more important, and we are starting to reach that point of the year for the Bucs. A 3-6 record would seemingly disqualify them from being in the postseason hunt, but with the Carolina Panthers leading the division with a 4-5 record, a playoff push is still very much in the cards for this team.

In order to have any shot at accomplishing that, though, Mayfield is going to have to begin playing like the version of himself that Tampa Bay was hoping to receive when it gave him his aforementioned contract. In order to beat the Lions, the Buccaneers are going to have to put up points on offense, so if Mayfield plays, he’s going to need to turn in his best outing of the season if he wants to have a shot at leading his team to victory.