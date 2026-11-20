While things seem on track for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield to start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in Week 11, there is still some uncertainty — and Mayfield himself is the one expressing the most caution moving forward.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport gave a promising update on Mayfield on Friday morning.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some relatively good news on Baker Mayfield,” Rapoport said. “He is dealing with a foot strain. He was a limited participant in practice (on Thursday). Still up in the air as far as whether or not he will start. Seems to be making good progress. Said he felt good. As Baker Mayfield himself noted, there is no shame in everyone deciding Jalon Daniels is a better option, a more healthy option, to start on Sunday.”

The Buccaneers are 3-6 but still very much alive in the NFC South Division title race — still just one game back of the 4-5 Carolina Panthers in the standings.

Baker Mayfield Already Missed Three Games

Mayfield already missed three games earlier this season due to a thumb injury suffered in the fourth quarter of a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings — part of Tampa Bay’s 0-4 start to the season.

Daniels, an undrafted free agent rookie quarterback, actually seemed like a competent NFL backup in those three games. Daniels went 1-2, with a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and two one-score losses — a 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 and a 26-19 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.

Bucs Originally Thought Mayfield Out vs. Lions

The week started with Mayfield seemingly on track to miss the Lions game before he surprised onlookers as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield goes through drills and looks fine practicing,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

Mayfield himself seemed determined to play when talking with the media afterward.

“I feel ready,” Mayfield said after Thursday’s practice. “Felt good today … if I feel like (backup quarterback Jalon Daniels) gives us a better chance to win, I have no shame in admitting that.”