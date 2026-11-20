Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2nd-round pick and Houston Texans edge rusher Chris Braswell appeared to suffer a “serious leg injury” covering the opening kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

“Texans edge Chris Braswell suffered serious leg injury and will be carted off the field,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Thursday night. “Hurt on opening kickoff.”

Braswell was a 2nd-round pick (No. 57 overall) by the Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft but was part of final roster cuts on August 31 — he signed with the Texans one day later.

“Texans DE Chris Braswell, who was elevated today from the PS, is down after a collision on kickoff,” ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime wrote on X. “Here is a cart out for him. Football is cruel.”

Braswell was quickly ruled out with a knee injury.

“Texans DE Chris Braswell is down on the field needing attention after the kickoff,” Sports Talk 790’s Chris Wexler wrote on his official X account. “Cart is on the field, air cast being put on.”

Buccaneers Finally Parted Ways With Chris Braswell

The Buccaneers coaching staff gave Braswell every chance they could to not just make the roster, but earn a spot in the rotation over the last two seasons.

“The Bucs are releasing edge Chris Braswell, their second-rounder from 2024,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on August 31.

“The Bucs cut ties with Chris Braswell, a former 2nd-round draft pick out of Alabama,” Tampa sports radio host Chris Mathis wrote on his official X account. “I wish him well, but damn, that was a disappointing stint in Tampa Bay.”

“Free from the shackles of Chris Braswell doing absolutely nothing and wearing 43 as a pass rusher for no reason,” Bucs reporter EMT Ashlie wrote on their official X account. “That second round really giving (general manager) Jason Licht trouble.”

Chris Braswell Entered Camp on Roster Bubble

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put Braswell at the top of his list of the NFL’s top “Roster Bubble” players with final 53-man roster cuts on August 26.

“Braswell has been largely unspectacular over two years with the Buccaneers,” Locker wrote on August 26. “Limited to just 618 snaps, the former Alabama standout has accrued 35 pressures on 322 pass-rushing snaps but has garnered just a 61.0 overall PFF grade. Although the former 57th overall pick enters only his third pro campaign, he was put on notice this offseason when Tampa Bay drafted Rueben Bain Jr in the first round and signed Al-Quadin Muhammad. Also complicating the situation is the performance of other edge defenders in the preseason, such as Anthony Nelson (92.6 overall PFF grade) and David Walker (80.5 PFF pass-rush grade). Coming off a 34.4 overall grade in Week 1 of the preseason, Braswell missed the Buccaneers’ second contest and may need a good outing against the Jaguars to firmly make the roster.”