The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a difficult road test as they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 22. The matchup comes at a crucial point in Tampa Bay’s season, with the Buccaneers looking to improve their position in the NFC South while facing one of the NFC’s strongest teams.

Detroit enters the contest with a 7-2 record and a five-game winning streak. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is 3-6 and coming off its bye week. The Buccaneers need strong play on both sides of the ball to match Detroit’s offense, which has been productive all season.

Injuries could also play a significant role in Sunday’s matchup. Both teams have health concerns, and Tampa Bay awaits clarity on its quarterback situation. Player availability could shape the game.

Kerby Joseph Set to Make Season Debut Against Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have received an unfortunate update ahead of kickoff, as Detroit Lions All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph is set to make his season debut against Tampa Bay.

Joseph has been sidelined since last October while dealing with a knee injury, but he has now cleared the final hurdle to return to the field.

Joseph is not listed on Sunday’s injury report after being a full participant in Detroit’s estimated practice, indicating he’s ready to face the Buccaneers.

“Knee’s feeling great,” Joseph said, offering a positive update on his recovery ahead of his return.

Joseph gives Detroit another defensive option as the Lions prepare to face Tampa Bay, which may lean on its passing game if Baker Mayfield is cleared to play.

The Lions will still be without starting center Cade Mays, who has been ruled out for a third consecutive game.

His absence leaves Detroit with another offensive line concern heading into Sunday’s contest.

Six other Lions players are listed as questionable. Cornerbacks D.J. Reed, Ennis Rakestraw and Khalil Dorsey are dealing with hip, shoulder and ankle injuries, respectively.

Defensive end Tyler Lacy, linebacker Joe Bachie and running back Sione Vaki are also questionable.

Joseph’s return matters as Detroit aims to extend its five-game winning streak against an inconsistent Buccaneers team.

Baker Mayfield Confirmed to Start Against Lions

Baker Mayfield is set to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, overcoming a foot injury that had kept him in a walking boot for several days.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that Mayfield will start, giving Tampa Bay’s offense a major boost ahead of the matchup at Ford Field.

Mayfield was listed as questionable after dealing with foot and thumb injuries and was limited in practice for consecutive days.

However, the Buccaneers will now have their preferred starting quarterback available as they look to challenge Detroit’s defense.

The update matters for Tampa Bay, which enters the matchup 3-6 and needs a strong performance to stay competitive.

Mayfield’s return gives the Buccaneers a more experienced option under center, avoiding the need to turn to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels.

Detroit safety Kerby Joseph returns from a knee injury, potentially challenging Mayfield and the Buccaneers’ passing attack.

With Mayfield cleared to play and Joseph returning for Detroit, Sunday’s matchup takes on added importance as Tampa Bay looks to pull off an upset at Ford Field.