Buccaneers Get Baker Mayfield, Emeka Egbuka Updates Before Falcons Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for an important NFC South matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with Todd Bowles’ team looking to build on its recent road victory over the Carolina Panthers.

At 2-5, Tampa Bay needs a strong performance at Raymond James Stadium to improve its position in the division and secure its first home win of the season.

The latest update from Bowles brings encouraging news for Tampa Bay, though one key offensive contributor will miss Sunday.

Emeka Egbuka Ruled Out as Antoine Winfield Jr. Prepares to Return

FOX Sports’ Greg Auman reported that head coach Todd Bowles said Egbuka has cleared concussion protocol but will miss Sunday’s game with a foot injury.

Auman also confirmed that Winfield is ready to return after missing three games, while Goedeke remains a pregame decision.

Egbuka’s absence is a setback for Tampa Bay’s passing game.

The rookie wide receiver has recorded 28 receptions for 240 yards and two receiving touchdowns in six appearances this season.

He has also added a touchdown on the ground. Although clearing concussion protocol is a positive development, his foot injury will keep him out against Atlanta.

The Buccaneers will also welcome back an important defensive presence.

Winfield is expected to be available after missing three consecutive games with a rib injury. He has recorded 15 solo tackles and one forced fumble across four appearances this season.

His return gives Bowles another experienced playmaker in the secondary as Tampa Bay prepares to face Atlanta’s passing attack.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix has started the team’s last five games and has thrown nine touchdowns against one interception during that stretch.

Goedeke’s status remains less certain. The right tackle did not participate in Wednesday’s practice because of a calf injury.

Bowles indicated that the team could decide his availability during pregame preparations.

Goedeke started Tampa Bay’s first six games before missing the win over Carolina.

His return could boost the offensive line, especially as the Buccaneers look to maintain their effectiveness on the ground.

The Wednesday injury report also listed running back Kenny Gainwell and linebacker Josiah Trotter as non-participants. Yaya Diaby and Egbuka were limited, while Baker Mayfield and Winfield fully participated.

Baker Mayfield Practices Without Protective Glove Before Falcons Game

Mayfield was seen at Friday’s practice without the protective glove he had worn on his right hand after dislocating his thumb in Week 3.

The change drew attention as the Buccaneers prepare for their second meeting with an NFC South opponent in consecutive weeks.

The quarterback fully participated in Thursday’s practice, according to the team’s injury update.

However, practicing without the glove does not confirm that the thumb injury has completely healed.

Tampa Bay will still need to assess how Mayfield feels and performs ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

Mayfield returned against Carolina last week after missing three games.

He completed seven of 11 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in the 43-13 victory. Tampa Bay leaned heavily on its rushing attack, finishing with more than 250 yards on the ground.

The Buccaneers will now face an Atlanta defense that has shown it can create turnovers and pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Mayfield’s availability and comfort throwing the ball will matter as Tampa Bay looks to secure its first home win of the season.

With Egbuka ruled out, Winfield expected back, and Goedeke facing a pregame decision, the Buccaneers enter Sunday with a mixed injury outlook. Mayfield’s progress adds a positive note, but Tampa Bay still has several lineup decisions to settle before hosting the Falcons.