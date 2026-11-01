Baker Mayfield & Wife Emily Share Family Moment Hours Before Falcons Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into their Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, looking to build on a convincing road win and strengthen their NFC South position.

Tampa Bay beat the Carolina Panthers 43-13 in Week 7, earning its second straight emphatic road win and building momentum ahead of Sunday’s divisional contest.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield returned against Carolina after missing three games with a dislocated right thumb. His availability is important as the Buccaneers prepare for Atlanta, especially with several players carrying injury concerns into the matchup.

The game also comes as the Buccaneers try to turn their recent progress into a home victory. Tampa Bay and Atlanta meet at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, November 1, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Emily Mayfield Shares Halloween Moments With Baker and Their Kids

Emily Mayfield posted a series of family Halloween pictures on Instagram, captioning the collection, “Boo & crew – with my little monsters💀👻🎃”

The images show Emily, Baker, and their two children celebrating in themed costumes.

Emily wears a bright green dinosaur-inspired onesie, while Baker dresses as Sulley from Monsters, Inc.

Their children join them in playful outfits, with pumpkins and Halloween decorations adding to the family setting.

The five-picture collection captures several moments from their outing.

In one image, Emily poses beside her daughter, who smiles in a pink costume.

Another shows the youngest child sitting comfortably in a stroller, dressed in a small green outfit and holding a teether.

A separate photo shows Emily and Baker walking hand in hand with their daughter between them. The family’s matching costumes make the stroll feel like a shared Halloween tradition.

In the final picture, Baker bends down beside his daughter as she approaches a Halloween treat bucket on a decorated porch.

The post offered a warm family moment just hours before Mayfield and the Buccaneers were scheduled to face Atlanta.

It also came during a season in which the quarterback has been managing a thumb injury and working his way back into the lineup.

Mayfield has appeared in four games this season, completing 63.6% of his passes for 679 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He missed three games before returning against Carolina.

Baker Mayfield Gets Injury Update Before Falcons Game

Mayfield is off Tampa Bay’s injury report after practicing fully on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

He is expected to play against Atlanta, though the update does not say his right-thumb injury has fully healed.

His return against Carolina helped the Buccaneers win 43-13. Mayfield completed seven of 11 passes and threw a touchdown in his first game back.

Tampa Bay will now look to carry that momentum into a matchup against a Falcons team that sits one game ahead of it in the division.

The Buccaneers’ latest injury report also lists wide receiver Emeka Egbuka as out with a foot injury.

Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke is questionable with a calf issue, while running back Kenny Gainwell is questionable with a hip injury.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. practiced fully all week and is cleared to play. The team will still need to account for Egbuka’s absence and Goedeke’s uncertain status as it prepares for Atlanta.

Mayfield’s availability gives Tampa Bay continuity at quarterback, but the injury report leaves other questions for the offense. With a divisional game and a chance to build on its Carolina win, the Buccaneers will aim to make the most of their home opportunity.