Buccaneers’ $24 Million Rookie Called NFL’s Worst 1st-Round Pick

This is not how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers envisioned things going for edge rusher and 2026 1st-round pick Rueben Bain Jr.

Almost two months into his first NFL season, Bain doesn’t look like an elite NFL player — now or anytime in the future — and ESPN’s Jeff Legwold tabbed him as the most underperforming rookie in his draft class heading into Week 8.

“Though players have no control over where they’re selected, the expectations follow them anyway. Bain certainly had high expectations after a dominant College Football Playoff, but his introduction to the NFL has been choppy at best,” Legwold wrote on October 29. “Bain has missed two games because of groin and shoulder injuries. He has just one quarterback hit and a sack thus far. Plus, his 8% pressure rate ranks 73rd among qualifying rushers. Some personnel executives believe Bain is simply going to need a better rush plan, especially when it comes to creating more of a threat to the inside shoulder of offensive tackles.”

The Buccaneers thought it was a stroke of luck that Bain fell to them with the No. 15 overall pick and signed a 4-year, $23.7 million rookie contract — but it’s starting to look like the opposite.

Rueben Bain Under Microscope Since Season Opener

The pressure — and the spotlight — has been on Bain since Day 1.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Bain on blast for his lack of impact in a 33-27 season-opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Rookie first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. was largely invisible,” Knox wrote on September 19. “The 15th pick in April’s draft played 64 percent of the defensive snaps but finished with just one tackle, no sacks, and no QB pressures. Bain was arguably college football’s most disruptive defender in 2025 but fell in the draft due to concerns about arm length. He needs to prove that such concerns were unwarranted, and he needs to play much, much better to prove the Bucs right for stopping his slide in the middle of Round 1.”

Bucs’ 2nd-Round Pick Among NFL’s Elite Rookies

On the flip side, Buccaneers’ inside linebacker and 2026 2nd-round pick Josiah Trotter landed on ESPN’s list among the NFL’s top rookies so far.

Trotter, the No. 46 overall pick, leads the Buccaneers with 62 tackles in six games — he missed one game due to injury.

“Trotter’s play recognition stands out on the tape,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote. “He is quick to diagnose against the run, getting eyes on formation keys and pulling guards to make tackles. His 43% run stop win rate ranks 10th among all linebackers, and he has the physical play style to drop the hammer on contact. Plus, Trotter has created some on-the-ball production in coverage, which includes a pick-six on quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals. He’s an ascending player who can also be schemed as blitzer in Todd Bowles’ defense.”