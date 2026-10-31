Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield Potential Milestones Against Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has several career and franchise milestones he can surpass against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Mayfield returned from injury last weekend against the Carolina Panthers, where Tampa Bay won 43-13 in shocking fashion. Despite having only 64 passing yards and 11 attempts against the Panthers, his activation only spells great news for the Buccaneers.

Mayfield is only 54 passing yards from surpassing Trent Dilfer (12,969 yards) for sixth-most in franchise history. If he has two passing touchdowns, Mayfield can join Jameis Winston (121) and Tom Brady (108) as the only Buccaneers quarterbacks with at least 100 passing touchdowns. He also would tie Brady at 31 for the second most games in franchise history with multiple touchdown throws.

Going further, if Mayfield passes for 250-yards, he can tie Josh Freeman (23) for the third most 250-yard games in the history of the franchise. A 300-yard game would tie Vinny Testaverde (12) for the third-most 300-yard passing games in Buccaneers history. If the Buccaneers win against the Falcons, that would be Mayfield’s 29th win as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback, which would be third most in franchise history ahead of Winston and behind Brady.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Mayfield With Several Career Milestones On the Line Against Atlanta Falcons

It is easy to forget Mayfield’s place among the best quarterbacks in franchise history, but the franchise has struggled overall developing the position from the draft. They drafted Winston first overall and gave him a longer leash than probably deserved. Brady came in and immediately led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory.

At the time, Mayfield felt like a stopgap option after Brady’s retirement, but he quickly became more than that. He helped get the Buccaneers back into the playoffs in 2023 and 2024. 2025 was a tale of two halves, and Mayfield could have surpassed several of these milestones if he was healthy in that period.

This season, injuries continue to plague Mayfield’s play on the field, but he has his commitment from the organization. During the offseason, Mayfield and the front office struggled with contract negotiations before settling on a three year $165 million contract with their beloved signal-caller.

Like It or Not, Mayfield Stamps His Place In Buccaneers History

If the Buccaneers win on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, it will signify a shift in the team’s approach for the rest of the season. They will be back in the NFC South playoff picture; say it ain’t so. The Buccaneers are stuck with Mayfield moving forward, yet who knows how the organization will approach the draft. For the time being, fans might as well appreciate what Mayfield has done for the franchise as a player.

Tampa Bay is in a weird state of limbo as football team — not good enough to contend for a Super Bowl but not bad enough to truly rebuild. The next few weeks will help decipher what lies ahead for them. They’ve lost 12 of their last 16 games, but there is still life for a successful season.