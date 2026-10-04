Buccaneers Star Has No Comment When Defending Todd Bowles

Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-4, the seat of head coach Todd Bowles is steaming hot. It is so hot that even the Bucs players who have often came to the defense of their head coach are struggling to find the words.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is one of the best players and notable leaders on the Bucs roster. He admitted that he loves Bowles, but had no comment when it came to defending his job status after a Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“I don’t have no comment,” said Wirfs when asked what he would say to ownership to defend Bowles at this point. “I love coach Bowles, yeah, I don’t know.”

Wirfs appeared to struggle to find anything to say to defend his head coach. He does not want Bowles to get fired, but admits that he cannot offer much that is worthy of saving his job at this point.

When the players start to talk like this when defending their head coach, it might be time to move on.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs Has No Comment When Defending Todd Bowles

The Bucs season has started about as bad as you can ask for. They moved the ball well in Week 1, but turned the ball over too much and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs had a lead at home against the Cleveland Browns and watched the Browns move the ball on them too easily in the second half to blow the game.

In Week 3, star rookie Rueban Bain missed the game, and quarterback Baker Mayfield left the game with an injury. The offense struggled and lost a defensive slugfest. Now, the team started a rookie UDFA at quarterback, and it went about as well as expected.

Jalon Daniels is going to start for at least the next two weeks. It is hard to see things turning around for the Bucs. So, it is easy to see the seat for Bowles getting hot.

Bucs Could Fire Todd Bowles

Bowles won the Super Bowl with the Bucs as the defensive coordinator in 2020, so the team has a sentimental value towards him. When Bruce Arians retired, the team quickly promoted Bowles, but they have not replicated the same success.

They went 8-9 in his first season as head coach, but they won a playoff game. While they went 9-8 the following season, his team lost in the playoffs in the first round. The Bucs had their best run in 2024. They went 10-7 and made a run to the divisional round.

However, they fell apart to close out the 2025 season. They are now 2-10 in their last 12 games under Bowles.

They are also likely to miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season, which is hard for coaches in Tampa Bay to survive. It appears as though players such as Wirfs know that the writing is on the wall.