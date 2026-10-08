Bucs Star Emerges as Trade Target for Super Bowl Contender

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-4 and might be getting close to selling at the trade deadline. The San Francisco 49ers are 4-0 and are looking to upgrade their roster. It could lead to the two coming together on a deal for Vita Vea, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Barrows listed all of the 0-4 or 1-3 teams along with whether they had a defensive lineman who could get traded to the 49ers. His favorite choice was Vea of the Bucs.

“The big defensive tackle hails from nearby Milpitas, Calif., and would reunite with (Mike) Evans,” wrote Barrows. “Maybe the 49ers will send Florida native Mac Jones in a home-state swap?”

When asked about his choice if he were the GM, Barrows answered Vea. San Francisco was reportedly interested in Vea before he signed his extension with the Bucs this offseason. The move geographically fits, and there is a chance that the Bucs could take Jones back. Still, they would likely prefer a pick.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Trade Vita Vea to San Francisco 49ers

The Jones part of the trade is a fun idea but feels less likely. If the Bucs are selling on Vea, they are not making a playoff run. So, they would be best off seeing what they have in rookie UDFA Jalon Daniels. If Daniels plays well, he can enter 2027 as a trusted backup.

If he struggles, they know they need a better option. Still, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield will be back in a few weeks, let alone next season. Jones will be a free agent after this year, so the Bucs would not even bring Jones back to compete with Mayfield.

They would need picks attached to Jones, and the 49ers reportedly have a second-round price tag on Jones. San Francisco would trade Jones for Vea, but the Bucs would want a pick for the defensive tackle they just extended.

Bucs Will Be Sellers at Trade Deadline

While the Bucs should not be looking to move on from players to add other veterans on expiring contracts, they should be looking to sell as they approach the trade deadline. Chris Godwin is on the last year of his deal as well, and his name value could get them something back.

Kenneth Gainwell has not been a fit in the Bucs’ offense, and they could cut ties already. Right guard Cody Mauch has struggled after returning from injury. He is a free agent and unlikely to return next year.

On defense, Calijah Kancey and A’Shawn Robinson are nice consolation prizes to Vea. Robinson is an older rental, while Kancey would be extended for future considerations.

On the edge, they have Yaya Diaby, who is also in the last year of his deal. He runs hot and cold, and right now is running cold. Still, teams can bet on the upside. At linebacker, SirVocea Dennis is a backup, but could be acquired for a late-round pick. Vea is just one of the many names who could get traded in the coming weeks.