Bucs Trade Pitch Sends $30M Star to Cowboys for Haul

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting at 2-5 with a big decision to make at the trade deadline. Despite extending defensive tackle Vita Vea this summer, he demanded a trade in the offseason, and after the slow start, the Bucs could revisit talks. The name to keep an eye on when it comes to a potential Vea suitor is the Dallas Cowboys, according to Steven Ruiz of Fox Sports.

Ruiz notes that the Dallas defense is improving, and Vea would be a perfect finishing piece.

“The Cowboys are slowly plugging holes on their defense,” wrote Ruiz. “They traded for cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who has helped shore up the secondary. DeMarvion Overshown’s return from injury last week boosted the linebacker group. Dallas has improved its pass defense over the past few weeks, but it still looks vulnerable against the run.”

Ruiz suggests Dallas offer a second-round pick to the Bucs in return for Vea. That might feel high for a 30-year-old who is only signed through the 2027 season, but Ruiz notes that Jones is desperate for a playoff run, which could make the deal go through.

“Trading away a second-round pick would leave them with just one top-100 pick in the 2027 draft,” wrote Ruiz. “But the NFC East is up for grabs this season, and the Cowboys offense is as good as it will ever be. Also, quarterback Dak Prescott is on the downside of his career at 33 years old, and wide receiver George Pickens is potentially headed to free agency after the season. Jerry Jones is desperate for a winner, and you know what they say about desperate times.”

The Bucs would have a hard time turning down a second-round pick. Especially after a Bucs insider suggested that might be too much for Vea.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Trade Vita Vea to Dallas Cowboys

Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report suggested the team would be open to trading Vea for a third-round pick, due to the way his season started.

“Like a third-round pick is probably what you could fetch for Vea unless there was a bidding war,” said Reynolds. “But I think at age 31, Vea will be 32. It will probably be a third-round pick for Vea.”

So, if the Bucs do get a second-round offer, they are going to be likely to take it. Vea has a $30M cap hit next year, so the team adding him would have to consider that. This is why his trade value actually went down, despite having the extra year of team control.

Still, if a team like Dallas is desperate enough, the Bucs would have to listen.

Bucs Have Pivotal Week 8 Matchup

Whether the Bucs buy or sell at the trade deadline will come down to what happens in Week 8. They are 2-5, but a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 would put them a half-game out of the division lead with tiebreakers over the two leaders.

A loss would push them back two games and have them down in the tiebreaker. A win means buying; a loss means selling.