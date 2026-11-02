Buccaneers Receive Key Injury News on Star Pass Rusher After Win vs. Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruised to a historic 16-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, despite the fact that they did not complete a single pass on offense. While the team’s rushing attack managed to carry the load in this one, the defense also made life miserable for the Falcons on the other side of the ball.

Not everything that emerged from this game was great, though, as star linebacker YaYa Diaby was forced out of the contest early due to injury. Reports emerged after the game indicating Diaby could miss time beyond this game, and on Monday, a more concrete update on Diaby’s status emerged, with the new info sure to catch the attention of the Bucs and their fans.

YaYa Diaby Set to Miss Time for the Buccaneers With MCL Injury

It’s a Grade 2 MCL sprain for YaYa Diaby, source said. He’ll miss some time, but should be back within a matter of weeks. https://t.co/hKz65aGmdq— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2026

A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Diaby has gradually turned himself into one of the most important players on the Buccaneers’ defense to begin his career. That has become the case even more this season, as Tampa Bay’s defense was looking for new leaders to emerge after losing a handful of key players in recent years.

Through eight games this season, Diaby has continued to solidify himself as a key piece of the Bucs’ future. He’s racked up 16 tackles and three sacks already, while also recording an interception and a pair of pass breakups. While he is relied on to find a way to get after the quarterback, Diaby can do a little bit of everything when asked by the Buccaneers.

Losing Diaby was one of the only things that went wrong for Tampa Bay on Sunday, and the hope was that he avoided a long-term injury. According to a new report, Diaby has suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, so while he is likely going to miss a couple of games, he shouldn’t have to miss an extended period of time, which is a big win for the Bucs.

It’s a Grade 2 MCL sprain for YaYa Diaby, source said. He’ll miss some time, but should be back within a matter of weeks,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X.

Getty TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 12: Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after his sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

With his contract up at the end of the season, Diaby had emerged as a trade candidate for Tampa Bay, but this injury will likely put an end to those rumors. The fact that the Buccaneers have also reemerged as a threat to win the NFC South division has helped, as the front office appears less inclined to operate as a seller ahead of the trade deadline.

Being without Diaby for however long he’s out is going to hurt, as his three sacks are somehow good for the second-highest figure on this team. The Bucs will likely have to find a way to replace Diaby in the immediate future, but look for him to be back within a couple of weeks after going down with this MCL injury.