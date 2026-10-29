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Titans Send $105M All-Pro Veteran DT to Bears in Blockbuster Trade

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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans warms up prior to the Week 2 preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium on August 23, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The Titans made their first move before the trade deadline, sending All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears in a massive trade, according to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

The Titans (1-6) are receiving 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, plus a 2027 fourth-round pick from the Bears (5-2) for Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick, the sources said.

Titans Send Jeffery Simmons to Bears in Trade

Tennessee Titans Mandatory Minicamp
GettyTitans trade Jeffery Simmons to Bears.

Tennessee inked Simmons to a monster 3-year, $105.8 million extension ($100M guaranteed) to anchor their defense through 2030.

However, with another lost season unfolding, General Manager Mike Borgonzi chose to cash in on Simmons for draft capital, which is more suited for their complete rebuild goal anyway.

Because the Titans paid his upfront bonus, Chicago inherits a veteran of Simmons’ caliber at a very low price. Chicago only pays his remaining prorated base salary: a manageable $7.9 million cap hit for the second half of the year.

For 2027 and beyond, Chicago takes over his non-guaranteed base salaries and future roster bonuses (roughly $30M+ per year through 2030).

For Tennessee, it means a massive million-dollar bill that they still have to pay out of their own pocket, and an even bigger void along the interior defensive line. While Saleh will continue the rotation between veterans Solomon Thomas and John Franklin-Myers for the remainder of the 2026 season, it remains to be seen how, or whether, they address the obvious roster gap.

Pankti Parmar Pankti Parmar is a Heavy Contributor. Specializing in college football and the NFL, her reporting work includes extensive coverage for The Sporting News, FanSided's Ole Hotty Toddy, Fly War Eagle, and Glory Colorado, Notre Dame On SI, Roundtable Sports, Pro Football and Sports Network, and more. More about Pankti Parmar

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Titans Send $105M All-Pro Veteran DT to Bears in Blockbuster Trade

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