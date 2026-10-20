Titans Release DT Jordan Elliott After ‘Incident’ at Team Facility: Report

The latest move from the Tennessee Titans is raising eyebrows across the league.

The Titans released DT Jordan Elliott for undisclosed reasons, the team announced Tuesday. However, ESPN’s Turron Davenport reports the move came shortly after a reported incident at the team facility just a few days ago.

“The Tennessee Titans released defensive tackle Jordan Elliott on Tuesday, citing an undisclosed ‘incident’ from Thursday at the team’s facility,” Davenport wrote.

Titans Abruptly Release DT Jordan Elliott, Reason Remains Unclear

The incident remains mysterious, but it was easy to connect the dots after head coach Robert Saleh sidelined him before practice on Friday.

Saleh said Elliott was “dealing with personal stuff.” Thursday’s report and the vague reason hinted at something going on behind the scenes.

Elliott didn’t travel to Indianapolis on Sunday for their game against the Colts either, and was marked inactive for the game.

“On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott. Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter,” the Titans said in a statement Tuesday.

Davenport added, “A team source said the decision was universally agreed upon. The NFL is aware of the situation.”

Titans Might Take a Small Salary Cap Hit

Elliott signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Titans earlier in March 2026. The deal is worth up to $8.5 million with incentives, and that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus and guaranteed base salary components.

Cutting him after a mysterious building incident means the Titans could take a minor salary cap hit, though the full financial fallout remains unclear.

“Elliott mostly played on the right side as a run-stopping defensive tackle,” Tyler Palmateer of The Tennessean wrote. “He had two solo tackles, nine assisted tackles and one quarterback pressure. He graded below average in run defense at 47.6 for the season, according to Pro Football Focus, but was coming off his best singular grade in a losing effort against the Houston Texans (67.5).”

The roster gap is obvious, and Saleh only has a few days to address it. In Elliott’s absence, veteran defensive tackle Timmy Horne got the game-day elevation from the practice squad last week and played 24 snaps.

Whether Saleh continues to give Horne the spot or signs another player to fill in for Elliott remains to be seen.